4 children hospitalized after bounce house blows over in Mesa

(From Fox10) Four children were injured after a bounce house went airborne at a park near Val Vista Drive and Brown Road. According to the Mesa Fire Department, the bounce house was uplifted by a strong gust of wind and reported by witnesses to have gone several feet into the air during a party. The bounce house was blown over while the children, ages 5 to 11 years old, were playing in it. The children sustained moderate to serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital.