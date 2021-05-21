newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

From mayor to magistrate, Democrats backed diverse candidates in 2021 primary

By Stephen Caruso
Posted by 
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=285uqN_0a6izgmL00

Xander Orenstein ran for magisterial district judge with two, simple goals: To build a more merciful and fair justice system.

These judges are most people’s entry point into the criminal justice system. They decide cases involving summary offenses — such as shoplifting or disorderly conduct — landlord-tenant disputes, traffic citations, and also set bail in criminal cases.

A Pittsburgh housing advocate, Orenstein — who is nonbinary — was drawn to the position when they realized how the small, everyday choices magistrates make “set the tenor” for the rest of a defendants time in the judicial system.

Data showed that Orenstein’s local magistrate, who’d been in office for more than a decade, set bail higher than all but 18 other Allegheny County’s district judges.

If Orenstein instead had the power to assign bail and jail time for minor offenses, they realized a run for magistrate would be the best way to preserve equal access to the law and compassion in the system.

“I don’t think incarceration should be the first tool of the judiciary, because it often does not rehabilitate, as it claims it wants to do,” Orenstein said. “It just removes someone from the community. It puts them in the carceral system. So by seeking alternatives to incarceration where appropriate, we’d be able to make sure we don’t lose valuable members of our community.”

So, Orenstein ran. And on Tuesday, they beat the incumbent by 39 votes to win the Democratic nomination, according to unofficial results.

They’ll still have to win in November, but Orenstein is on track to be the first openly nonbinary judge in not only Pennsylvania, but in the entire country, according to their campaign.

Orenstein’s win was emblematic of a municipal primary that saw diverse candidates best their opponents, including knocking off some long term incumbents.

In addition to Orenstein, Pittsburghers also elected Democratic state Rep. Ed Gainey over incumbent Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto. Peduto is the first incumbent mayor to lose since 1933, and Gainey is now on track to be the first Black mayor in the history of the Steel City.

In Erie County, a perennial swing locale, Democratic voters picked Tyler Titus, a transgender and nonbinary Erie City School Board member, to run for county executive. If successful in the November general election, Titus will be the first transgender person to hold executive office in the country.

Titus has described Erie as not exactly “ an LGBTQ haven ,” but their victory is a step toward visible representation, said Anne Wakabayashi, a Pennsylvania-based political strategist.

She argued it will give kids a chance to see an advocate in a role they haven’t before — elected office.

“Tyler can be the county executive of Erie County, one of the Obama-Trump counties in Pennsylvania,” Wakabayashi said. “This narrative that queer folks can’t win, that Black folks can’t win in Pennsylvania? It’s just not true. When Tyler wins, when Ed Gainey wins, it breaks down this narrative, and we need to constantly be reflecting on why we believe the things we believe about who can win.”

In the eastern half of the state, Harrisburg Democrats denied Mayor Eric Papenfuse a third term, and instead picked City Council President Wanda Williams.

Lehigh County Democrats picked one Latino and one Black woman to run for the county Court of Common Pleas.

And in Allentown, Democrats tapped Natalie Santos, a college junior and child of Dominican immigrants, for an open seat on Allentown City Council, and local nonprofit founder Linda Vega Sirop beat an incumbent for a local magistrate seat.

Those two were backed by Make The Road PA, a Latino advocacy group that focused its energy this year on turning out Black, Latino and young voters.

While the added diversity may be a plus, Make the Road State Director Maegan Llerena said in a statement “that ending the police violence that threatens our lives and guaranteeing stable and affordable housing,” were the priorities.

Their chosen candidates are “fierce champions at the local level who understand the issues, believe in this movement, and will fight alongside us.”

Statewide, Democratic voters had to whittle down eight candidates in statewide judicial elections to four. Of those initial eight candidates, half were Black women.

Philadelphia political operative Mustafa Rashed said that such a slate would have seemed unlikely even five years ago.

“Running is a big first step,” Rashed told the Capital-Star. “But now they are running and winning.”

While results are still being counted, at least two of the four spots on November’s statewide judicial ballot appear set to be held by a Black, female candidate.

Republicans have a problem with suburban voters, Democrats have a problem with rural voters. Where does that leave Pa.’s balance of power?

The seeds of this growing diversity were planted under President Donald Trump, University of Pittsburgh history professor Lara Putnam said.

She’s spent the last five years studying left wing grassroots political movements, often female-led and often outside of Pennsylvania’s blue bastions of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

Democrats may be electing more diverse faces due to rising awareness of racial justice after the wave of protests over a police officer’s 2020 murder of George Floyd, she said.

But Putnam thinks greater emphasis should be on the opening up of local Democratic politics to new faces in the Trump era.

Before, “local Democratic hierarchies have remained semi-fossilized versions of what Democratic insiders looked like 30 to 50 years ago” — typically older, socially conservative white men, tied to building trades — Putnam said.

But the grassroots backlash to Trump created an on-ramp into political life “for a whole bunch of people who don’t look like normal politicians,” she added.

While Gainey’s win may loom largest, Putnam pointed out that wins by insurgent outsiders took place in Pennsylvania’s small towns too.

Northwest of Pittsburgh, in Beaver Falls, for instance, three Black women swept out older, white male incumbents for  mayor and on city council.

But this rise of diversity is more than just checking a box. Pittsburgh magisterial district judge candidate Orenstein noted that their identity may have been a bonus for some voters, but it wasn’t the focus of the campaign.

Incarceration, Orenstein said, “does end up hurting people because of the nature of the way it is. And I want as few people as possible to be hurt.”

“Me being non-binary has fairly little to do with that,” they added.

Such earnest messages are catching hold, said operative Wakabayashi. Over the last several years the Democratic Party has shifted its approach to running diverse candidates away from trying to have them “seem as much as a straight, white dude as possible,” she said.

Rather than pretend they’re perfect, candidates are talking to voters like people, Wakabayashi said — something many voters may not be used to from candidates, she added.

“They’re connecting with voters; they’re not trying to get the bright and shiny candidate that’s lived some sort of perfect, idyllic life,” Wakabayashi said. “Most Americans, most voters, most Pennsylvanians have not lived an idyllic, perfect life. They’ve struggled with things.”

She added: “What good is an elected official that doesn’t understand any of that?”

Capital-Star Staff Reporter Marley Parish contributed to this story.

The post From mayor to magistrate, Democrats backed diverse candidates in 2021 primary appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

318
Followers
298
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Elections
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
City
Allentown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Papenfuse
Person
Bill Peduto
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magistrate Judge#Democratic Primary#Affordable Housing#Democratic Candidates#Democratic Voters#District Court#Us Elections#Republicans#Pittsburghers#Erie City School Board#Latino#Dominican#Allentown City Council#Make The Road Pa#The Capital Star#Lehigh County Democrats#University Of Pittsburgh#Northwest Of Pittsburgh#Steel City#Court Of Common Pleas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Housing
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

It’s 1-4-3 Day Weekend in Pa. Commit a random act of kindness | Five for the Weekend

It’s Capital-Star Editor John L. Micek, sitting in for Associate Editor Cassie Miller this week, who’s taking some much deserved time off. Beginning on Friday, May 21 and lasting through Sunday, May 23, Gov. Tom Wolf has called on Pennsylvanians to celebrate the third annual “1-4-3 Day” in honor of children’s TV star, and western Pennsylvania native, Fred Rogers.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Report: Pa. ranks 7th nationwide for Black homicides | Friday Morning Coffee

Good Friday Morning, Fellow Seekers. A new report quantifies the devastating toll that gun violence is taking on Pennsylvania’s Black residents, with the Keystone State ranking 7th in the nation for Black homicides. Handguns are responsible for nearly nine in 10 (88 percent) of those deaths, according to research by the Violence Policy Center, a Washington D.C.-based research and advocacy organization.
PoliticsPosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

With Wolf’s amendment defeats: The first quacks of a lame-duck governor? | Thursday Morning Coffee

Good Thursday Morning, Fellow Seekers. Gov. Tom Wolf and his Democratic allies went to the mat during Tuesday’s statewide elections to advocate for the defeat of a pair of constitutional amendments limiting the emergency powers of Wolf and his successors, painting a dire picture of a hamstrung government unable to help the commonwealth’s residents when they needed it the most.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. state troopers demand apology from Wolf over Juneteenth letter to state employees | Wednesday Morning Coffee

Good Wednesday Morning, Fellow Seekers. The head of the union that represents Pennsylvania’s State Police troopers is demanding an apology from Gov. Tom Wolf over a Juneteenth-themed letter the Democratic governor sent to all state employees, arguing that it insulted his officers. At issue is language that Wolf included in...
Public HealthPosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

In a pandemic rebuke, Pa. voters move to limit Wolf’s emergency powers; approve referenda questions on racial justice and fire depts

Republican legislators put the measures on the ballot in response to Wolf’s broad use of executive powers to combat the spread of COVID-19 since March 2020. The post In a pandemic rebuke, Pa. voters move to limit Wolf’s emergency powers; approve referenda questions on racial justice and fire depts appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

It’s Election Day in Pa. Your right to vote is under attack. Show up and prove them wrong | Tuesday Morning Coffee

Good Tuesday Morning, Fellow Seekers. While they may not garner the headlines like fights over the White House, Congress, Legislature or Governor’s Office, voters across Pennsylvania will head to the polls today to cast their ballots for offices that are just as consequential — or maybe even more consequential — when it comes to their ground-level impact on our daily lives.
Pennsylvania StateBradford Era

Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta announces bid for Pennsylvania governor

(The Center Square) – Lou Barletta, a former congressman from Pennsylvania and Hazleton mayor, said Monday he will seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2022. Barletta represented Pennsylvania’s 11th congressional district for four terms after drawing national attention over immigration policies he endorsed in the Luzerne County city during his tenure as mayor between 2000 and 2010. He left Congress in 2019 after a failed attempt to unseat Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., despite an endorsement from then-President Donald Trump.
Pittsburgh, PApghcitypaper.com

Five Minutes With ... Bill Peduto

"At the end of the day, what we're looking at is the potential of a quarter of a billion dollars going directly to make the city of Pittsburgh more equitable, and I think that's a good investment." "Five Minutes With ..." host Natalie Bencivenga interviews incumbent Mayor Bill Peduto about...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

What you need to know before Pennsylvania’s primary election

PITTSBURGH — The next election in Pennsylvania is the 2021 primary election on May 18. Here is a guide to help ensure everything goes smoothly when you cast your ballot. When you vote in a primary election, you are choosing candidate(s) you want to see on the general election ballot in November. The candidate(s) who get the highest number of votes in the primary go on to run in the general election for each political party.
Pennsylvania Statewcn247.com

Barletta to enter next year's Pennsylvania’s race for governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lou Barletta, the Republican Party’s Donald Trump-endorsed nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018, is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Barletta, 65, becomes the most prominent figure to enter a 2022 governor’s race that Republicans have won every time in the past half-century when there is an outgoing Democratic governor and a first-term Democratic president.
Pennsylvania StateWJAC TV

Pennsylvania's spring primary: ballot issues, judicial races

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Beyond the local races on ballots, Pennsylvania's primary election will determine the future of a governor's authority during disaster declarations. Voters statewide Tuesday will decide four separate ballot questions, including two on whether to give state lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations. Voters also must...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa.s’ top two Republicans announce plans for lobbying reform, but is it enough?

A new package of bills could tighten the guidelines for Pennsylvania lobbyists. Though it’s a step toward reform, advocates say they need more details. In a statement released Monday, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, and House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, unveiled plans to draft legislation and build on the state’s existing Lobbyist Disclosure […] The post Pa.s’ top two Republicans announce plans for lobbying reform, but is it enough? appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania StateDelaware County Daily Times

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.