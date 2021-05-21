newsbreak-logo
Driver ticketed after truck hits bridge, closes Bethlehem street

By Mike Goodwin
Times Union
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETHLEHEM — The driver of a tractor trailer that got wedged under an overpass on New Scotland Road — closing the road for hours — told police he was lost and didn't realize the truck was several feet too high to make it under the bridge, police said. Police said...

Westerlo, NYWNYT

Investigators looking into cause of Westerlo crash

Investigators are looking into what caused a serious car crash in Albany County Sunday. It happened on County Route 401 in the town of Westerlo shortly before 3 p.m. Two medivac helicopters were called in, and several ambulances were on the scene. NewsChannel 13 has reached out to state police,...
Albany County, NYSaratogian

Albany County partners with Dunkin' to incentivize COVID-19 vaccination

ALBANY, N.Y. — Albany County's latest vaccination initiative runs on Dunkin'. During his Monday morning press brief, Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy noted a partnership with Dunkin', in yet another attempt to encourage people to become vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of the progress we’re making in Albany County to get residents vaccinated. It’s that progress that’s keeping our infection rate and hospital admissions low, and it’s saving lives. But some are still on the fence about getting their shot, so we’re partnering with Dunkin’ to offer an incentive. The next 2,000 residents who get vaccinated at one of our county-run clinics starting Wednesday, including the CAP Center this Thursday, will get a $5 gift card to Dunkin’ for coffee, donuts, or anything else,” McCoy stated on the promotional incentive.
Colonie, NYTimes Union

Schenectady man charged with murder in death of Xiaa Price near Colonie motel

COLONIE - Town police said they arrested a Schenectady man in the fatal shooting of Xiaa Price in the parking lot of the Curry Road Motel 6 on Tuesday. Police arrested Paul A L Streeks, 23, at 10 p.m. Friday and charged him with second-degree murder and felony criminal possession of a weapon. Police on Saturday said they would not yet provide any information about the relationship between Streeks and Price, or Streeks' role in the homicide, citing their continuing investigation.
Bethlehem, NYWNYT

Bethlehem landslide under investigation

BETHLEHEM - The cause of a landslide in Bethlehem is under investigation. It happened overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning on Groesbeck Place. One homeowner now has a new cliff about 40 feet deep in their backyard. Another neighbor also lost some land. An engineering firm NewsChannel 13 spoke with says...
Bethlehem, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Video – Groesbeck Place Landslide Aerial View

If you don’t see the video click here to view on Youtube. BETHLEHEM – Sometime between the Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, May 11 and 12, a 400-foot swath of Normanskill clay broke loose behind the neighborhood. No houses were damaged, but the slope that used to roll 40 feet down to a small […]
Albany County, NYWRGB

Albany County COVID-19 response

Albany County, WRGB — Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy announced that as of Friday, 57.7% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 49.6% has been fully vaccinated. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 49.2%, and full vaccination rate of 40.8%....
wamc.org

New Effort To Open A Grocery Store In Albany’s South End

Plans are in the works to bring a full-service grocery store to Albany's South End. One by one, stores that sold staples like bread, milk and eggs have shuttered in the South End community, which has created a food desert. Trayvon Jackson is president of Blue Light Development Group representing...
Albany, NYWRGB

Albany's Central Warehouse is an eyesore, what will it take to bring it up to code?

ALBANY (WRGB) — Driving down Interstate 787, you can’t miss the giant concrete eyesore that stands out on the Albany skyline, but its ugliness goes beyond the surface. “The condition from the exterior to the flaking paint to the walls crumbling to missing windows and then to the interior of the property with debris and unsecure openings, elevator shafts that are not secure pose a safety issue, a health issue to anybody that’s around the building,” said Joshua Gold, Senior Code Enforcement Inspector for the City of Albany.
Coeymans, NYcoeymans.org

Vaccination Pod to be scheduled at Coeymans Hollow Fire Co.

The Town Board, in cooperation with the Coeymans Hollow Volunteer Fire Corp. and the Albany County Sheriffs Office are planning a COVID-19 Vaccination Pod at the Coeymans Hollow Fire House, date to be determined. The vaccine will be the Pfizer vaccine, open to all residents ages 12 years of age and older. If you are interested in receiving the vaccine for yourself or a child, please contact the Town Supervisors Office at 518-756-6006, ext. 2.
Albany, NYTimes Union

18-year-old arrested in slaying of charter school student Chyna Forney

ALBANY— An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of Chyna Forney, 18, who was killed by a gunshot last week on Essex Street, police said Thursday. After an investigation by Albany’s Police Department's Criminal Investigation Unit, Alvin Foy of Albany was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, police said. He was arraigned Thursday afternoon and was sent to the Albany County Jail.
Albany, NYWNYT

Albany police officer pleads guilty, resigns

ALBANY - Police Officer Luke Deer pleaded guilty in Albany City Court to one count of assault in the third degree, a misdemeanor, and resigned from the Albany Police Department. The district attorney says the key points of the plea agreement for his office were that Luke Deer resign and...
Albany County, NYWRGB

Counties, cities plan for coronavirus recovery spending

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Right now counties and cities across the nation are working to figure out how to spend federal coronavirus recovery funds. On Monday the federal government announced $350 billion in emergency funding will be allotted across the country, with cities and counties here in the Capital Region each getting millions.
Albany County, NYTimes Union

Albany County launches pilot to reopen senior meal sites

WATERVLIET — Albany County is launching a pilot program to reopen congregate meal sites for seniors across the county. The initiative got off the ground Monday with the resumption of meals at the Watervliet Senior Citizen Center, located at 1501 Broadway. The other 16 congregate meal sites around the county will reopen in stages, with additional sites expected to resume congregate meals on May 17, June 1 and Sept. 1, County Executive Dan McCoy announced Monday.
Albany County, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Albany County reopening con­gregate meals for seniors

It’s been months since lunch was last served at Watervliet’s Senior Citizen Center. “I’m glad everybody is back. I miss everybody,” said Carol Hebert, a senior living in Watervliet. “Even if they live in your building on the ninth floor, you don’t see them that much, but you come here and you see everybody.”