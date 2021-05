On Thursday, London startup Cervest, which has developed what it calls the world’s first AI-powered Climate Intelligence (CI) platform, announced that it has raised $30 million in Series A venture capital. The oversubscribed round was led by European listed venture capital firm Draper Esprit, joined by new investors UNTITLED, the venture fund of Tetra Pak heir Magnus Rausing, and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff’s TIME Ventures. Existing investors Astanor Ventures, Lowercarbon Capital and Future Positive Capital re-upped their commitments to the firm, raising Cervest’s total venture funding to $36.2 million to date. The company plans to use this latest capital round to expand aggressively in the U.S. and Europe.