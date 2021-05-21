Post-concussion Oculomotor Screenings Fall Short
Visual problems are frequently reported by patients post-concussion, but to date there have been few prospective studies investigating the frequency of such vision disorders. Multiple studies suggest that vision problems may influence concussion recovery; in fact, vision problems were identified as the primary cause of persistent symptoms in an oculomotor subtype of concussion. Now, research supports incorporating oculomotor testing into medical assessments of concussive brain injury.reviewofoptometry.com