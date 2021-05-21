MS Patients with Optic Neuritis More Likely to Have Cognitive Impairment

newsbreak-logo
Cognitive dysfunction is common among patients with multiple sclerosis (MS), but the effect of coexisting optic neuritis (ON) at the presentation of multiple sclerosis on the course of cognitive decline is unknown. The purpose of a recent cohort study—believed to be the first of its kind—was to determine whether ON at the first sign has any effect on the progression of cognitive decline in MS.

