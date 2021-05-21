MS Patients with Optic Neuritis More Likely to Have Cognitive Impairment

Conflicting results have been reported regarding the effectiveness of light treatment (LT) in patients with Alzheimer’s disease (AD). We investigated the effectiveness of blue-enriched white LT on sleep, cognition, mood and behavior in patients with mild and moderate AD. The treatment group (n = 14) sat about 60 cm away from a small (136 × 73 × 16 mm) LED light box for 1 h each morning for 2 weeks. The control group (n = 11) wore dark, blue-attenuating sunglasses during the 1 h exposures. The morning light started 9–10 h after each individual’s dim light melatonin onset (DLMO). Assessments were done at baseline (T0), immediate post-treatment (T1), and 4 weeks after the end of the 2 weeks of LT (T2). Sleep was measured by actigraphy. Blue-enriched LT had a significantly better effect on the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index at T2 compared to blue-attenuated LT, and a trend of better effectiveness on total sleep time at T2. There was a significant increase in Mini-Mental State Examination score at T2 after blue-enriched LT than that at T0. Our findings suggest that morning blue-enriched LT has a benefit in improving sleep and cognitive function in AD patients.