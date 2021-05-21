Single Set of Common Genetic Variants Tied to Myopia

newsbreak-logo
As concern mounts over myopia’s worldwide proliferation, researchers are seeking clues about its genesis and associated risk factors in hopes that a better understanding of pathophysiology might point clinicians toward more precise interventions. A recent paper published in JAMA Ophthalmology suggests a single set of common genetic variants may play a role in individuals’ susceptibility to high and low myopia and hyperopia.

