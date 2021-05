Odds: 5-1 Fastlane forecast: Hamlin has won two of the last three Kansas races, including a victory in 2019 when he started 23rd. Starting spot would be my lone concern with a use -- he will line up 20th and hasn't had to start that far back at a non-superspeedway all year. That said, he has the third-most points on 1.5-milers this year. I'd have Darlington, the second Atlanta and New Hampshire atop my priority plays for Hamlin -- and then Kansas.