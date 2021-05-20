newsbreak-logo
Martins Motorsports Teams Up with YouTube Comedy Duo SuperMega at Charlotte

By John Boarman
tireball.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMartins Motorsports has announced a partnership with SuperMega, the YouTube sketch-comedy and videogame Let’s Play duo based out of Los Angeles, CA, for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. SuperMega will serve as the primary sponsor of the #44 Chevrolet Camaro throughout Memorial Day weekend’s on-track activities with a special, creative new paint scheme that aims to capture the aesthetic of SuperMega’s inventive branding.

