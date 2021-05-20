Martins Motorsports Teams Up with YouTube Comedy Duo SuperMega at Charlotte

Mercedes-AMG Motorsport is heading into ADAC TOTAL 24h Race at the Nürburgring (3rd-6th June) well-prepared and with a strong line-up. The 49th running of the endurance racing classic will see eight Mercedes-AMG GT3s, four of them with extended works support, and three Mercedes-AMG GT4s from a total of seven Customer Racing Teams on the starting grid, which will feature 125 competitors in total. Following the promising final rehearsal during the qualification race at the beginning of the month, with four cars from Affalterbach among the best twelve, Mercedes-AMG now also wants to achieve top results in the upcoming season highlight at the Nordschleife and, if possible, secure the third overall win after 2013 and 2016.