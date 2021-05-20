Martins Motorsports Teams Up with YouTube Comedy Duo SuperMega at Charlotte
Martins Motorsports has announced a partnership with SuperMega, the YouTube sketch-comedy and videogame Let’s Play duo based out of Los Angeles, CA, for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. SuperMega will serve as the primary sponsor of the #44 Chevrolet Camaro throughout Memorial Day weekend’s on-track activities with a special, creative new paint scheme that aims to capture the aesthetic of SuperMega’s inventive branding.tireball.com