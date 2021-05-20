StarCom Racing and Mane ‘N Tail Partner With DreamWorks Animation’s New Film, Spirit Untamed

It has been ten years since Lee Unkrich’s “Toy Story 3” was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Since then, not a single animated film has received the same recognition. Over the past decade, there have been many terrific animated films that pushed the boundaries of storytelling. Aimed at audiences of all ages, they range from Adrian Molina and Lee Unkrich’s “Coco” to Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s “The LEGO Movie.” However, the overwhelming majority of big-market animated films released recently have been mediocre at best. Some of these films include Clay Kaytis and Fergal Reilly’s “The Angry Birds Movie” and the abhorrent “Despicable Me” franchise. Although some of these recent animated films deserve recognition for their brilliance, the genre overall has been ruined by ugly, predictable, thoughtless movies that consistently make billions at the box office—so, for some time, animated film studios have needed revitalization. With the recent release of Michael Rianda and Geoff Rowe’s “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” it appears that the time has come.