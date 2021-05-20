newsbreak-logo
StarCom Racing and Mane ‘N Tail Partner With DreamWorks Animation’s New Film, Spirit Untamed

By Tireball Sports Media Service
tireball.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStarCom Racing and longtime sponsor Mane ‘n Tail are celebrating DreamWorks Animation’s new epic adventure, Spirit Untamed (in theaters June 4), about a headstrong girl longing for a place to belong who discovers a kindred spirit when her life intersects with a wild horse. Spirit Untamed and Mane ‘n Tail will showcase their brands on Quin Houff’s 00 Chevy for the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in Austin, TX at 2:30PM ET on FS1.

