Sami Callihan Comes To Moose’s Aid, Rachel Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace Highlights
During Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Kenny Omega had a face-to-face confrontation with Moose. Sami Callihan came down to cut Moose off after he had earned a title shot against Omega following Impact’s Under Siege event. Don Callis and The Good Brothers then came out, and things nearly turned into an attack on Moose when Callihan appeared and helped Moose run “The Elite” off. You can check out some highlights from the segment below:www.ewrestlingnews.com