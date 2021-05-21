newsbreak-logo
Wantagh, NY

Wantagh team named Students of the Year

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Newsday
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of students from Wantagh High School, Chaminade High School in Mineola and Sacred Heart Academy in Hempstead have won a local competition to fight cancer by raising more than $110,000. The team raised the money as part of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's 2021 Long Island Students of...

