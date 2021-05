The atmosphere was electric today throughout the historic streets of Turin, Italy for the first day of the Giro. The racing managed to keep up with the crowd’s unparalleled energy — and our very own Alberto Bettiol finished in 12th place for the day. What makes this result even more special is that this rider is always happiest when he’s racing in his home country. “The Giro is the most beautiful race in the most beautiful country in the world and I’m not saying that just because I’m Italian,” said Bettiol.