New London — One person was injured and multiple people were displaced by an early morning fire at a two-family home at 10 Rosemary St. New London firefighters responded to the home at about 4 a.m. and arrived to find fire on the first floor that had extended into the walls, the second floor and to an enclosed porch on the first floor. Fire Chief Thomas Curcio said a second alarm was called to bring in mutual aid from Groton, Waterford and the Naval Submarine Base Fire Department.