When a car comes on the Television, we desire to own it. If it is a luxury one, then the desire becomes extreme but the affordability curtails that desire. There are so many functions and the look is so amazing that it instantly grabs our attention. Be it a sports car like Ferrari, Lamborghini, or a standard one like Mercedez, every luxury car instigates that desire to be extreme. The increasing number of cars comes from the top luxury car manufacturers in the world. That particular segment has also seen massive growth over the years.