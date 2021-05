Police were dispatched after a driver hit a tree on May 4. She was transported to the hospital and cited for drunk driving and failure to control. On May 9 around 2 a.m., an officer spotted three people walking eastbound near Marbrook Lane. Upon contact, one juvenile fled eastbound. A teen was charged with a curfew violation and underage consumption of alcohol. An adult who was under 21 was charged with underage consumption of alcohol and possessing a fake license. The teen who ran was later brought on station by his father and charged with a curfew violation, obstructing official business, and underage consumption of alcohol.