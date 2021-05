Marshallese Man Receives Free Leg Prosthesis Thanks to UAMS, UA and Snell Prosthetics & Orthopedics. May 14, 2021 | When Benson Laikidrik lost the lower part of his right leg due to complications from diabetes, he didn’t have much hope that his quality of life would ever be the same again. But thanks to a collaborative effort by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in Northwest Arkansas, the…