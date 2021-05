Please note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. Maya Rudolph Confirms She Will Be A Villain in Disney’s ‘Disenchanted‘. Disney fans are excited to hear more about the upcoming Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted and now we know who will be playing a villain in the new title! After Queen Narissa’s defeat in the first film, the role of villain had to be filled and Director Adam Shankman knew the perfect actress for the role: Maya Rudolph.