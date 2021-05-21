newsbreak-logo
Knoxville Graduation Sunday

By Jon Mohwinkle
kniakrls.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Knoxville High School Graduation is this Sunday at the high school gymnasium. Superintendent Cassi Pearson says anyone can attend to send the senior class off to their future. “The public is welcome to attend; there are no restrictions as far as the number of people. Anyone is welcome to...

www.kniakrls.com
