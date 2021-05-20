newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Rep. Griffin to U.S. government: Uphold treaty that would keep Line 5 operating

gophouse.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Beth Griffin of Mattawan today led an effort asking the U.S. government to enforce a treaty with Canada that would keep the Line 5 pipeline operational. “I am focused on helping our state recover from the pandemic and getting the economy fully back online,” said Griffin, who chairs the Michigan House Workforce, Trades and Talent Committee. “Shutting down Line 5 without a safe and secure replacement would be a huge step backward. Our state would lose jobs, and it would cause even more problems by leaving thousands of residents in Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula without an affordable way to heat their homes.”

gophouse.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treaty#Economy#U S#United States Government#U S Government#Lawsuits#U S Transportation#State Department#Talent Committee#Rep Beth Griffin#Transit Pipelines#Canada#Northern Michigan#Upper Peninsula#Trades#Mattawan Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
U.S. Politicsbusinessnorth.com

US and Canadian biz leaders urge court to keep Line 5 operating

Business leaders in Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin have joined forces with their Canadian counterparts in the legal fight over the Line 5 pipeline. The U.S. and Canadian chambers of commerce are also included in a new legal brief filed with the U.S. District Court in Michigan. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
U.S. PoliticsDetroit News

Canada: Stall Line 5 shutdown due to treaty discussions with U.S.

The government of Canada is urging a federal judge to stall Line 5's state-ordered shutdown through the Straits of Mackinac because of ongoing discussions between the Canadian and U.S. governments. The Canadian government said in an amicus brief served on parties before the Grand Rapids U.S. District Court that the...
U.S. Politicsnaturalgasintel.com

Canada Invokes U.S. Treaty to Keep Enbridge Line 5 in Operation

The Canadian government on Tuesday invoked a 1977 treaty in a U.S. court to save Enbridge Inc.’s disputed Line 5 oil pipeline from a demand by Michigan’s top officials to shut down service on Wednesday. The 540,000 b/d system is scheduled to be shut down at the Straits of Mackinac...
Congress & Courtsmsuexponent.com

Judge allows Dakota Access Pipeline to keep operating

The Dakota Access Pipeline can keep operating while a federal agency conducts an environmental review that will determine whether it reissues a permit for the line's Missouri River crossing, a judge has ruled. The decision by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg comes as a sigh of relief for North Dakota's...
Foreign Policydallassun.com

U.S. Senate seeks funds for technologies to counter Chinese

The U.S. Senate voted 86-11 on May 17 to bring to the floor a bill authorizing more than $110 billion in technology research, in a bid to counter China. If approved, the Endless Frontier Act would direct $100 billion for research, commercialization of research, along with education and training programs in key technology areas, such as artificial intelligence.
ImmigrationEffingham Radio

U.S. Departments Of Homeland Security And Labor Issue Joint Rule Supplementing H-2B Visa Cap

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Labor (DOL) have published a joint temporary final rule making available an additional 22,000 H-2B temporary nonagricultural guest worker visas for fiscal year (FY) 2021 to employers who are likely to suffer irreparable harm without these additional workers. Of the supplemental visas, 6,000 are reserved for nationals from the Northern Triangle countries of Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala.
Congress & CourtsKNOX News Radio

Judge: Dakota Access line can stay open pending Corps review

A federal judge has ruled that the Dakota Access oil pipeline can continue to operate while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts an extensive environmental review. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg announced his decision today (Friday.) Attorneys for the pipeline’s Texas-based owner, Energy Transfer, argued that shuttering the pipeline...
Colorado Statethechronicle-news.com

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, a top House Democrat on public lands issues, urges Interior secretary to keep BLM headquarters in Colorado

(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., wants the Biden administration to keep the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) headquarters “fully functioning” and in Colorado, according to a letter he sent Wednesday to the country’s top land manager. Neguse sent the letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland supporting...
Hawaii Statehpr2.org

Targeting Military Money for Hawaii to Diversify Economy

A new initiative aims to grow the connections among local government, industry and the Department of Defense. One of the goals: diversifying Hawaii’s economy. By one measure, only one other state in the nation does more business with the U.S. Department of Defense than Hawaii, and that’s Virginia--not necessarily in total dollars, but in terms of defense spending as a share of a state’s GDP.
Worldkhabarhub.com

NC will strongly refute President’s unconstitutional move: NC leader Poudel

KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress (NC) senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel has accused Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and President Bidya Bhandari of jointly conspiring against the Constitution. Talking to Khabarhub, NC leader Poudel commented that President Bhandari and Prime Minister have Jointly made a ‘coup’ to the Constitution on Friday midnight.