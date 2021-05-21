New video footage of Archie on a beach shared by Harry and Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared new clips of two-year-old son Archie as part of Prince Harry ’s new Apple TV+ docuseries titled: The Me You Can’t See .

Home footage of the young family shows Meghan Markle hugging her son on an empty beach, as they play with the family dogs, Guy and Pula.

Archie wears a button-up cardigan and is seen picking up the dog’s ball thrower and running towards Prince Harry (who is filming), before toddling through his open legs.

Over the footage, Harry can be heard saying: “If you've been through something, that doesn't mean that your kids or that everybody else has to go through the same thing that you've been through. I know that it's my responsibility and my duty to break that cycle.”

Viewers only get a very brief glimpse of Archie’s face, prompting frustration from royal fans who are keen to see his progress as he grows up.

A new image of Archie and Prince Harry on a swing in the background of their California home is also shown during the docuseries.

The footage comes just weeks after Meghan and Harry released a new photograph of their son to celebrate his second birthday.

Archewell, the company run by the Duke and Duchess, asked followers to donate money to a vaccine equity fundraising drive in honour of their son’s second birthday.

Contributions were matched by organisations such as Seadream Family Foundation and Mastercard Impact Fund, bringing the total funds raised to $3 million (£2.1 million).

Posting an image of Archie with his back to the camera holding a bunch of balloons, the accompanying text reads : “We cannot think of a more resonant way to honour our son’s birthday.

“If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don’t know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect.”

The family relocated to the US in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties.

Toddler Archie is set to become a big brother as Meghan is due to give birth to a baby girl over the summer, although an exact due date has not been revealed.