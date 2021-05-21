newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

New video footage of Archie on a beach shared by Harry and Meghan

By Joanna Whitehead
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gAEn3_0a6gwswY00

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared new clips of two-year-old son Archie as part of Prince Harry ’s new Apple TV+ docuseries titled: The Me You Can’t See .

Home footage of the young family shows Meghan Markle hugging her son on an empty beach, as they play with the family dogs, Guy and Pula.

Archie wears a button-up cardigan and is seen picking up the dog’s ball thrower and running towards Prince Harry (who is filming), before toddling through his open legs.

Over the footage, Harry can be heard saying: “If you've been through something, that doesn't mean that your kids or that everybody else has to go through the same thing that you've been through. I know that it's my responsibility and my duty to break that cycle.”

Viewers only get a very brief glimpse of Archie’s face, prompting frustration from royal fans who are keen to see his progress as he grows up.

A new image of Archie and Prince Harry on a swing in the background of their California home is also shown during the docuseries.

The footage comes just weeks after Meghan and Harry released a new photograph of their son to celebrate his second birthday.

Archewell, the company run by the Duke and Duchess, asked followers to donate money to a vaccine equity fundraising drive in honour of their son’s second birthday.

Contributions were matched by organisations such as Seadream Family Foundation and Mastercard Impact Fund, bringing the total funds raised to $3 million (£2.1 million).

Posting an image of Archie with his back to the camera holding a bunch of balloons, the accompanying text reads : “We cannot think of a more resonant way to honour our son’s birthday.

“If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don’t know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect.”

The family relocated to the US in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties.

Toddler Archie is set to become a big brother as Meghan is due to give birth to a baby girl over the summer, although an exact due date has not been revealed.

View All 74 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

130K+
Followers
75K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Home Video#Video Footage#Video Clips#Apple Tv Docuseries#Mastercard Impact Fund#Two Year Old Son Archie#Home Footage#Royal Fans#Balloons#Kids#Royal Duties#Followers#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
Country
U.K.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
AdvocacyIn Style

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Bought 200 Hats in Archie's Name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already preparing Archie to be a future philanthropist. In honor of Archie's second birthday last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought 200 hats in Archie's name from Make Give Live, a New Zealand social enterprise that knits garments for families in need.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Meghan Markle Talks About Her Unborn Daughter in Her 'Vax Life' Speech

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Prince Harry, also wears 'Women Power Charm Necklace' in her speech to honor her baby. AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle is clearly looking forward to welcoming her second child with Prince Harry. When delivering a speech for "Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World" event, the Duchess of Sussex could not help but talk about her unborn daughter.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Meghan Markle celebrates US Mother's Day with Harry and Archie

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her very first US Mother's Day in the family's Montecito home on Sunday. HELLO! understands that Meghan, who is due to give birth to a baby girl this summer, celebrated the day in private with Prince Harry and Archie, who turned two this week. However,...
CharitiesWHAS 11

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce New Archewell Initiative on Third Wedding Anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation is focusing their next efforts on helping out India, which is currently experiencing a devastating COVID-19 crisis. On Wednesday, Harry and Meghan announced that their Archewell Foundation is teaming up with World Central Kitchen to build their next Community Relief Center in Mumbai, India. The Mumbai location will be the third in a series of four Community Relief Centers that will develop in regions of the world disproportionately affected by natural disaster.
Worldimdb.com

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wax Figures Were Just Moved Away From the Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found themselves moving into a new home—both literally and figuratively speaking. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wax figures have evidently mirrored their real-life counterparts, including the couple's decision step down as working members of the British royal family for a fresh start in California. The statues were moved away from their previous home where they stood side-by-side with the Queen and other members of the Royal family. In a statement from Madame Tussauds London, per CNN, the establishment explained that Meghan and Harry's new location within their London venue is a symbol of their "decision to swap Frogmore for...
Beauty & Fashionmarthastewart.com

Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Shared the Most Memorable Moments from Her and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's third wedding anniversary is just one week away, and someone close to the couple is reflecting on his role in the nuptials and what it felt like to be there on the big day. Daniel Martin, a globally revered makeup artist, created the bride's look for her walk down the aisle, which included "no-makeup, makeup" and glowing skin. Looking back on the event, there were several moments—aside from his glam responsibilities—that stood out to him. As a fellow person of color, he particularly valued the presence of diversity. "It's so wild because if you really think about it, if we break it down in such a way on such a top-level, that family represents colonization. And here's someone of color who is married into it. My participation in it as an Asian American, I didn't really think about it," Martin told People. "For me, it was just helping my friends feel as beautiful and comfortable on her wedding day. I've never thought about it in that context, but now you bring that up, what an incredible opportunity to just let everyone know or just show people, Hey, we are a global society."