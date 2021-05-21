newsbreak-logo
Video Games

PS5 restock UK – live: Very PS5 stock rumoured to drop soon

By Alex Lee and Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
 1 day ago

Update: A drop at Very is rumoured to take place today. Read on for more information.

The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but if you’re a gamer you’ll know how hard it has been to get your hands on the latest device.

Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the reveal, and despite stores reopening in the UK as lockdown measures lift, the situation doesn’t seem to be getting much better.

It has become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.

Over the past month, we’ve been tracking updates across all the major retailers, with Game , Argos and Amazon’s restock coming and going in the blink of an eye.

But, it’s not all bad news, Game had a huge restock yesterday morning , which lasted more than an hour. The day before that, we saw smaller drops at Amazon and AO. It’s all starting to pick up. There are also rumours that Very and John Lewis & Partners will do a drop any day now.

Owing to the high demand, we’re on hand to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest details on any rumoured releases. Follow live so you don’t miss out.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

