PS5 restock UK – live: Currys emails VIP PS5 passes, with massive UK stock drop rumoured for June

By Alex Lee and Eva Waite-Taylor
 15 days ago

Update: Currys VIP codes have been sent out. Stock has now sold out at Game, Very, ShopTo and Littlewoods. Read on for more details.

The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but if you’re a gamer you’ll know how hard it has been to get your hands on the latest device.

Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the reveal, and despite stores reopening in the UK as lockdown measures lift, the situation doesn’t seem to be getting much better.

It has become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.

Over the past month, we’ve been tracking updates across all the major retailers, with Game , Argos and Amazon’s restock coming and going in the blink of an eye.

But, it’s not all bad news, Very and Littlewoods just dropped stock this morning, with Game following shortly behind. Last week, we saw smaller drops at AO and Amazon, as well as a restock from Game that lasted an hour and a half.

Owing to the high demand, we’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest details on any rumoured releases. Follow live so you don’t miss out.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Video GamesIGN

PS5 India Restock Pre-Orders Live Now for June 7 Delivery

For the second time this month and third time overall, Indian retailers are now accepting pre-bookings for the PS5. The console, which was originally released internationally in November, has been notoriously difficult to get, but accepting pre-bookings so soon after the previous wave means that Sony might have started taking India's stock issues more seriously. The PS5 is priced at Rs. 49,990 with the digital version being Rs. 39,990 — though it’s unlikely to be available in this lot of pre-orders.
MLBPosted by
TechRadar

PS5 restock Twitter tracker: Best Buy, Walmart and Target – when to buy it

Our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider is working overtime to send you alerts as soon Best Buy, Target, Walmart, GameStop and other stores in the US are back in stock – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. These Twitter alerts have helped 30,000 people get a PlayStation 5 console because TechRadar is now tracking more than a dozen American retailers 24/7. While we don't expect a Sony PS5 restock today, May 29, through the Memorial Day holiday, we haven't given up tracking a second Amazon PS5 restock after a website glitch this week. All of those PS5 Disc and PS5 Digital consoles have to be sold at some time. Whenever the PS5 is on sale, Matt Swider will send you an instant restock alert.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

PS5 Stock UK: FINALLY PlayStation 5 Stock to be replaced in May?

A new report suggests there could be one last PS5 stock drop in May, courtesy of Smyths Toys. The British retailer has been pretty quiet in recent weeks, with parties such as Argos, Amazon and GAME providing the largest restocks of next-gen consoles. But a new report out this week...
Video GamesIGN

The Next PS5 India Restock Date Is Sooner Than You Think

Following PS5 India restocks for June 7 delivery selling out in mere seconds, Sony has no plans of slowing down. Sources tell IGN India that another restock is planned for June itself — this would be the first time the PS5 is made available in India twice in the same month. This is likely buoyed by this restock selling out and strong sales earlier in the month in addition to renewed competition from Microsoft with the Xbox Series S, sources say.
Video GamesIGN

PS5 June Restock: Retailers Run Out of Stock Within Seconds

As has become tradition for PS5 pre-orders in India, all retailers seem to have sold out of the console shortly after launch. At the time of publishing, Amazon, Flipkart, and ShopAtSC.com all appear to be sold out of their pre-booking allotments. Other retailers like Games The Shop and Vijay Sales...
Video GamesIGN

Amazon Leads PS5 India Restock Sales: Report

Much like with the previous slate of pre-orders, the PlayStation 5 community in India ran an informal poll on its Discord channel where users could vote for where they managed to pre-book their PS5 from. Amazon India turned out to be the retailer of choice for many. Interestingly, Amazon India...
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

PS5 restocks are about to get easier as PlayStation Direct is launching in Europe

Gamers still hunting down a PS5 restock are about to get a new retailer to track, as PlayStation Direct is confirmed to be launching in Europe. Sony’s official retailing website, PlayStation Direct, first launched in the U.S. in September 2019 and sells consoles, games, and accessories. It had been assumed for a while that the storefront would eventually launch in additional territories and that’s now been confirmed by Sony during an investor event.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Why the Amazon PS5 restock is something we're tracking – even if one just happened

The Amazon PS5 restock isn't scheduled to happen in the US today (there is a report that the UK will see PS5 stock), however, our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider will send you a restock alert when PS5 is back in stock at Amazon and a dozen other American stores – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. Here's why we continue to track Amazon PS5 inventory on Twitter despite the fact that we just saw PS5 Disc stock a week ago: there was nearly a second Amazon PS5 restock last Thursday night – Amazon.com turned on add-to-cart buttons for the PS5 Disc and Digital consoles. But a website glitch prevented anyone from checking out. Was there really inventory? Was it an error? This is why we haven't given up tracking it alongside Best Buy, Walmart, Target, GameStop and other stores in the US.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

PS5 Now the Best-Selling Console in the UK in 2021, Xbox Series X|S Catching Up - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in May, according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter. The amount of stock for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S were much higher in the UK in May than they were in April. The PlayStation 5 is now the best-selling console in the UK in 2021 to date, with a decent lead over the Nintendo Switch. The Xbox Series X|S is starting to catch up as well.
Video GamesIGN

PS5 India Restock Customer Data Leak Under Investigation: Croma

In light of an employee from electronics retailer Croma's alleged leaking of customer information to PS5 scalpers, the retailer has released a statement. For context, prospective PS5 buyer on the /r/IndianGaming subreddit, IndianImp, alleges that a Croma employee might be leaking customer data to PS5 scalpers. "We value our customers’...