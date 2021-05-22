newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 38: Sadio Mané, Patrick Bamford, Joe Willock and more

By Mark Critchley
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xTQT_0a6gPpG200

It is the last gameweek of another Fantasy Premier League season, when mini-leagues and overall ranks will finally be decided.

If you’re protecting a lead, play it safe. If you’re chasing, now is the perfect time to take a risk and hope your luck is in.

As usually happens on the final weekend, all 10 games will kick off simultaneously on Sunday afternoon.

This is usually the most difficult week to predict in terms of results and team selections, along with the very first round of fixtures.

Try to hold off on making your transfers until shortly before the 2.30pm BST deadline in case any team news leaks.

Thanks for reading the column again this season. Hopefully we’ve helped you see more green arrows than red.

Watchlist

Sadio Mané

Mane’s ownership remains very low and he is therefore potentially very powerful. Liverpool are in a strong position in the race to qualify for the Champions League but still need to put Crystal Palace away.

Patrick Bamford

A goal and assist rewarded Bamford’s owners after that blank and early substitution against Burnley. Relegated West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road is a promising fixture to round off the season.

Chris Wood

Sheffield United continue to be a good team to target. Wood is the best Burnley option with eight goals in his last 10 games but check in on Sean Dyche’s press conference for any hint of end-of-season rotation.

Stuart Dallas

One of the best fantasy assets of the season. Dallas will probably be reclassified as a midfielder this summer so make the most of owning this goal-scoring ‘defender’ in an adventurous, entertaining team for one last time.

Joe Willock

Willock continues to return and, though most definitely running hot, his underlying numbers are decent. Fulham’s defence has sharply declined of late so the on-loan Newcastle midfielder could be a cheap and cheerful punt.

Captaincy

Mohamed Salah will be the most popular choice once again, even though he blanked in the 3-0 win at Burnley. It’s the safe option and if you have a lead to protect, the sensible one.

Others will want to roll the dice. Sadio Mané has potential in that case, as do Patrick Bamford and his team-mate Raphinha . Make sure to put some thought into your vice-captain this week too, as rotation could come into play.

Clean sheets

Liverpool are the bookmakers’ favourites to keep a clean sheet this week even though they’ve not been particularly reliable at that end of the pitch this season.

Burnley have a decent of shutting out Sheffield United and Manchester City always have defensive potential but it is difficult to pick out a solid choice. The final week of the season has a reputation for big scores.

Best XI

Dubravka; Alexander-Arnold, Dallas, Tarkowski; Salah, Mane, Willock, Raphinha; Bamford, Antonio, Wood

The Independent

The Independent

133K+
Followers
78K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Joe Willock
Person
Sadio Mané
Person
Mohamed Salah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Sadio Mane#Final Fantasy#The Champions League#Burnley#Stuart#Fulham#Newcastle#Bst#Crystal Palace#Fantasy Premier League#Clean Sheets Liverpool#Manchester City#Mini Leagues#Team Selections#End Of Season Rotation#Luck#Elland Road#Captaincy Mohamed Salah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Burnley F.C.
News Break
Sheffield United F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Fulham F.C.
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Lingard has ignited West Ham, Kean and Tomori are shining abroad while Guendouzi is going through 'football puberty'... the loanee lowdown across Europe as stars play for their futures with handful of games remaining

The 'business end' of the football season is an important time for any player but no more so than for those who are out on loan. There are just a handful of games left for players to make their mark before the end of the season. Some who have spent...
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Leeds fans react as Bamford explains Bielsa’s glasses on That Peter Crouch Podcast

Leeds United supporters on social were in fits of hysteria as Patrick Bamford explained how he was the man that broke Marcelo Bielsa’s glasses. Speaking on this week’s episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast, the attacker revealed that the reasoning behind the Leeds manager’s wonky glasses is because Bamford fired a volley straight into the Argentine’s face, breaking his glasses and giving them the wonky appearance that supporters have noticed in recent weeks.
Premier Leaguegamepur.com

FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Patrick Bamford Objectives challenge

EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released two new Team of the Season (TOTS) Objectives challenge on April 30. FIFA players can pick up two new TOTS cards from the Premier League, a 91 OVR player item of midfielder Rodri, and an 89 OVR item of Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford. So, how can you get this English attacker on your squad? Let’s go over what you need to do.
Premier Leaguearsenalinsider.com

PL manager says Arsenal loanee has got the whole 'football world talking about him'

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has once again reiterated his desire to sign Arsenal loanee Joe Willock on a permanent deal this summer. The young Englishman has been a real star for the Magpies since joining them on loan. He has arguably saved Newcastle United from relegation all on his own, and it is no surprise that Bruce wants to keep hold of him beyond the end of this season.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Bamford reveals useful help from Torres and four other Chelsea old boys

Patrick Bamford has revealed how Fernando Torres helped him become a better striker during his time at Chelsea. Bamford never quite made the grade at Chelsea but has since established himself as a capable Premier League striker with Leeds. This season, he has scored 14 goals from 33 appearances in the top flight. His form has given him a chance of making the England squad for Euro 2020.
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Every word Arteta said on Pepe's confidence, Willock's form and Arsenal rotation for Newcastle

How does the result against Villarreal affect your preparations for Newcastle?. Obviously it’s not the result that we wanted. We managed to score an away goal which is important, but at the end of the day, in a semi-final you need to win at least one of the games. So that is in our hands now, to do it in our stadium and if we do that we have a big chance to be near the final.
Soccertbrfootball.com

Marcelo Bielsa defends Patrick Bamford after Leeds loss

Marcelo Bielsa has suggested that there was little more Patrick Bamford could have done during Leeds United’s defeat to Brighton on Saturday – in comments reported by Leeds Live. The Whites suffered a hugely disappointing loss against Graham Potter’s side. Brighton were the better side and certainly deserved the three...
Worldamericanpeoplenews.com

Saturday round-up: Aubameyang, Willock, Ceballos

Morning all. Hope you’re all well, let’s do a quick Saturday round-up for you. Mikel Arteta has spoken about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who returned to action following his recent hospitalisation from Malaria. The captain played a few minutes at the end of the Villarreal game, looked pretty sharp, and even came close to scoring, but it seems he’s still struggling to get back to full fitness.
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Patrick Bamford reckons Leeds 21-year-old can “go to the top”

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has claimed that teammate Illan Meslier can reach the very top level of the game. Meslier, who cost the Whites £5million (Yorkshire Evening Post), has been one of the ever-presents this season in Marcelo Bielsa’s XI. The 21-year-old is a superb young goalkeeper that missed...