Letter: The endless debate about Woodstock's downtown core

Residents of Riverside can get rid of unwanted items Saturday during citywide cleanup. There will be volunteers who are able to pick up items curbside but city officials would like the majority of residents to use the drop off location on River Street, by entering the one way south on Ella Street off of Highway 22 and then west onto River. No regular trash or toxic items will be accepted. There is a $10 disposal fee for appliances that must be paid at City Hall prior to the event and a receipt will be provided to give to Johnson County Refuse on the day of the event. There is a limit of four tires per household. If you need help picking up your items or have any other questions contact City Hall at 319-648-3501.