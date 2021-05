CEOs of the Fortune 500 say 2021 is turning out to be a better year, in terms of both revenues and profits, than they would have predicted before the pandemic. In Fortune’s annual survey of the 500 top leaders, timed for the release of the new Fortune 500 list June 2, 53% of the CEOs responding said their companies’ revenue was “significantly stronger than I expected during the pandemic,” and 51% said their profits were significantly stronger. Only 17% said revenue was weaker than they had expected before the pandemic, and only 14% said profits were weaker than they had expected.