In high school, I had a teacher who used historical stock records from the 1920s to help teach us the factors that led to the Great Depression. Toward the end of the segment, he led a culminating exercise in which students got to play the market to see how well we’d do, particularly considering we’d learned how the market behaved during its surge and collapse. What seemed easy on the surface was surprisingly challenging. We were essentially operating like inside traders, and yet, collectively, the class largely repeated the same historical behaviors of greed and panic. It was an excellent history lesson and an eye-opening moment to what drives human calamity.