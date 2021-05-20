Self-Storage E-Commerce Startup OpenUnit Receives $1M in Seed Funding

Esther Kestenbaum Prozan is President of Ruby Has Fulfillment, a major ecommerce fulfillment provider for top DTC brands. When e-commerce brand owners start out, they often think of order fulfillment as the last, easiest and most exciting step in the sales process. They’ve already done all the hard work of setting up a website, marketing and making the sale, so how hard could it be to get the merchandise to the customer? They soon learn that the bigger they get, the harder and more critical it becomes.