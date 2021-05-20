newsbreak-logo
Real Estate

Self-Storage E-Commerce Startup OpenUnit Receives $1M in Seed Funding

Inside Self-Storage
 1 day ago

Toronto-based startup OpenUnit Inc., which offers a suite of software-style operational tools for self-storage operators via an e-commerce platform, has raised $1 million in a seed round that included investment from several sources including angel investors, venture-capital firms Advisors.Fund LLC and Garage Capital, and real estate firm Insite Property Group, which operates the SecureSpace Self Storage brand. Jonathan Wasserstrum, co-founder of SquareFoot, also invested. His New York-based firm specializes in commercial real estate technology, such as an online real estate search tool and concierge services, according to the source.

