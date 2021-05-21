newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Spain opens up to British holidaymakers from Monday – but stays on amber list

By Simon Calder
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mza2W_0a6fm5rR00

As controversy continues in the UK about travel to “ amber list ” nations, the Spanish government has confirmed that British holidaymakers will be admitted from Monday 24 May.

Pedro Sanchez, the prime minister, said: “From May 24 Spain will be more than delighted to receive British tourists back into our country without health controls.”

An announcement from Madrid in the official state gazette said the UK would be added to the list of countries that are exempt from the “essential travel only” rule currently in force for non-EU nations.

The UK will join Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Singapore, Thailand and other “low-risk” countries on the list.

At present only British citizens with residential status are admitted, along with “those who can demonstrate through documentary evidence an essential need to enter Spain”.

Spain remains on the UK’s amber list, with quarantine necessary for anyone returning. While the ban on international leisure travel from the UK was lifted last Monday, ministers have said British people should not go to amber or red list nations.

In addition the Foreign Office warns against travel to anywhere in Spain except the Canary Islands.

The announcement is ahead of European Union-coordinated moves to ease restrictions. A week ago Portugal, the only EU country on the UK’s quarantine-free “ green list ” opened to British holidaymakers.

The previous requirement for arrivals from the UK to Spain to have a negative Covid test result has been dropped.

New cases of coronavirus in Spain have fallen to their lowest levels since August 2020, with the Balearic and Canary Islands showing particularly low rates.

The Independent

The Independent

131K+
Followers
77K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canary Islands#Uk#European Travel#Australia#Spanish#The Foreign Office#Eu#Covid#British Holidaymakers#British Tourists#British People#Non Eu Nations#Arrivals#Madrid#Country#Balearic#Israel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
Country
New Zealand
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
Country
Thailand
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Singapore
Related
Travelsmallcapnews.co.uk

The United Kingdom excludes Spain from the list of countries that allow travel to without quarantine | Companies

Britain will allow its citizens to resume international travel from May 17, but will limit the number of destinations open for quarantine-free holidays in a few countries. Transport Minister Grant Shaps said on Friday that Portugal, Israel, New Zealand, Australia and Singapore had entered the green list for travel in a system that would be reviewed every three weeks. Popular destinations such as France, Spain and Greece have not, so travel permits to these destinations are awaiting further review.
LifestyleLife Style Extra

Portugal to open to most European tourists from Monday

(Alliance News) - Portugal will open to tourists from nearly all European countries from Monday, the interior ministry said, following months of restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The vacation hotspot hopes to jump-start a tourism comeback after one of the country's most vital industries was brought to a...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Covid: Pubs, restaurants and cafes in Wales to open indoors from Monday

Pubs, restaurants and cafes in Wales will be able to serve customers indoors from Monday and international travel for Welsh citizens will be allowed, the first minister has said. Mark Drakeford confirmed Wales will move into alert level 2 after the weekend as coronavirus levels remain low and vaccination rates...
Lifestyleledburyreporter.co.uk

Greece, Spain and France ‘unlikely to be on next green list’

British holidaymakers may have to wait even longer to visit their favourite destinations including Spain, Greece and France. According to reports, such destinations will likely be kept off the government’s ‘green list’ of tourist destinations under the next foreign travel review. It comes as 12 countries were added to the...
TravelTelegraph

The 'amber' travel list was always a senseless idea

To paraphrase an age old Jewish saying, there's no greater joy than the resolution of doubt. Pity the Government failed to consider such wisdom when shaping its foreign travel policy. Instead the colour-coded confusion of amber list destinations (or, as one wag observed, '"amber-guity') is predicated on uncertainty. Forget the...
Travelinews.co.uk

Green list: Brits could fly to Portugal then cross border to Spain to avoid travel restrictions, experts warn

Travellers will use Portugal as a back-door to travel to their second homes in Spain, France and Italy and side-step quarantine rules, an expert has warned. While most of Europe’s popular destinations were added to the UK’s amber list on Friday, Portugal was placed on the green list, meaning there is nothing to stop people from travelling there from next week and driving into Europe.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

U.S. Travel Reacts To U.K. Placing U.S. On ‘Amber’ List For Travel

WASHINGTON : U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement on today's release of the U.K.'s "traffic light system" for international travel:. "The U.K.'s decision to put the United States on their amber status for reopening just isn't backed by the science. Putting the U.S. on...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

British holidaymakers could miss out this summer, says Tui boss

The boss of Europe’s biggest holiday company has questioned the UK’s “green list” and warned that British travellers may miss out this summer.The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, has opened up quarantine-free travel to just four viable countries from Monday 17 May – with Portugal the only mainstream destination on the green list.Speaking to reporters, Tui’s chief executive, Fritz Joussen, said: “Mallorca is on the same [infection] level as the UK, so what is the problem?“Other countries are booking significantly better now and I’m hoping the UK will catch up.”His warning echoed another last week from the easyJet chief executive, Johan Lundgren,...
Europemajorcadailybulletin.com

Viewpoint: Spain’s British billions

The Spanish and Balearic government are making all the right noises to reopen the doors to British tourists as quickly as possible, it could be as early as May 20, depending on the British government, because the UK is the country’s biggest tourism market. For example, not having UK visitors...
LifestylePosted by
Daily Mail

Boris gives green light to 'green list' getaways: PM urges Britons to ONLY visit safe nations like Portugal from May 17 or take a Staycation 'anywhere in UK' after ban on overnight stays in lifted from Monday

Boris Johnson tonight gave the green light to the travel 'green list' as he gave the thumbs up for Britons to enjoy a foreign holiday this summer. Holidaymakers will be given the go-ahead to jet off to sunnier climes from Monday when the ban on non-essential foreign travel is finally lifted.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

New variant spread by arrivals from India while country stayed off red list

People infected with the Indian variant of Covid-19 may have used public transport to travel home after arriving in the UK from the south Asian country during a crucial four days before it was placed on the government’s “red list”, a health minister has acknowledged.Boris Johnson’s government is coming under fire for delay in implementing the highest levels of control on movements from India, amid claims it allowed the entry of the B1.617.2 variant of coronavirus which is now surging in areas like Bolton, Blackburn and Bedford.Thousands of people flew to the UK between the government’s announcement on 19...
Travelkentlive.news

Spain set to lift Covid travel ban on UK holidaymakers 'within days'

Spain could lift its ban on UK visitors next week - even though the country is not on Boris Johnson's green list of safe travel destinations. Current legislation forbids visitors from the UK entering Spain or its islands because Britain is not part of the EU Schengen border-free area, which allows free movement within the bloc.