WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Hecmarieliz Cruz-Acevedo,22, of Puerto Rico, was charged on Thursday for being in possession of more than five kilograms or more of cocaine. On May 9, Homeland Security learned from the Department of Agriculture inspectors at San Juan Internation Airport that Cruz-Acevedo had checked a piece of luggage with "five rectangular-shaped objects consistent with narcotics packages" according to court documents.