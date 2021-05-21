newsbreak-logo
Michigan State

Michigan Businesses Can Ask If You've Been Vaccinated

Matthew Donnellon
Matthew Donnellon
 5 days ago

Photo by Mat Napo on Unsplash

As more people in the state get vaccinated, some of the safeguards put in place during the pandemic are starting to be relaxed.

Many stores around Michigan are easing the mask restrictions. Some establishments do not require face masks if the patron is fully vaccinated.

But this raises a much different question.

How would a business know if you are vaccinated?

There has been speculation on whether or not a business can ask a business coming into their store if they have gotten the shot or not.

Some claim that asking this would violate a person’s right. Recently, vaccine opponent and combative congresswoman Majorie Taylor-Greene suggested this, “Vaccine opponents, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., are using the occasion to resurrect the false claim that the HIPAA federal privacy law protects individuals from being asked about their vaccination status.”

Recently, several Republicans defied House rules and did not wear their masks while in session. When asked if she had been vaccinated, Greene remarked that asking such a question violated her HIPPA rights.

USA Today published her Instagram post explaining her thinking, or lack thereof,”“The rule is simple, HIPAA protects EVERY American from disclosing ANY of their health records to ANYONE,” claims an image posted on Instagram May 13.

The poster clarified she was referring to vaccine and mask requirements in her caption.

“If anyone asks for your vax status, tell them they have no right to know,” she wrote. “This is authoritarianism by the way. Literally communistic.”

So can an establishment question whether or not you’ve been vaccinated?

Yes. They can. Most experts agree that this is not covered by HIPPA laws and the congresswoman is very wrong, “Alan Meisel, a professor of law and bioethics at the University of Pittsburgh, told USA TODAY at the time that HIPAA’s rules apply only to sharing information between "covered entities." The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services describes covered entities as “health plans, health care clearinghouses, and those health care providers that conduct certain health care transactions electronically.Meisel said the claim that HIPAA protected people from being asked about their vaccine status is “utter nonsense.”

HIPPA only covers health entities, this means that should you walk into a grocery store, for example, they can ask about your vaccination status, as they are not a health entity.

This leaves businesses with a couple options, “First, they could continue to require masks in their public buildings, regardless of people's vaccination status. Second, they could create a contingent plan where they verify people's vaccination status, thus allowing them to remove their masks. Or third, as has happened in the past, some businesses could ignore the state rules and not enforce masks or vaccine verification.”

So as more places open up, more people may need to prove they’ve been vaccinated if they don’t want to wear a mask in a public setting, and the business has every right to do so.

Matthew Donnellon is a writer, artist, and sit down comedian. He is the author of The Curious Case of Emma Lee and Other Stories

