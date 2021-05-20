newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas doctor trying to figure out why some COVID-19 patients develop massively enlarged tongues

WCNC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — Doctors in Houston are trying to figure out why a handful of people hospitalized with COVID-19 develop massively enlarged tongues. The condition is called macroglossia. It makes it impossible for patients to eat and talk. Dr. James Melville with the UTHealth School of Dentistry has become a specialist in dealing with the condition. He has performed surgeries to help patients regain use of their tongues.

www.wcnc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Immune Cells#Khou#Enlarged Tongues#Doctors#Inflammatory Cells#Surgeries#People#Strokes#Dr Melville#Dr James Melville#Massively Enlarged
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
Texas Statekeranews.org

5 Things Missing From Asian American History In Texas Schools

Teachers and learning advocates in Texas have long called for greater representation of Asian Americans in classrooms. Now, the conversation is being reopened after the recent rise in Anti-Asian attacks and hate crimes. Educators across the country say bottom line: there’s not enough Asian American history covered in classrooms. So,...