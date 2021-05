To say Master Of None’s third season feels like an entirely different show than the Aziz Ansari-led series that first hit Netflix in 2015 is an obvious understatement. After all, it’s going by a new name. While still categorized as the third season of Master Of None, the title is now Master Of None Presents: Moments In Love. It exists in the same universe as the original series, borrowing Lena Waithe’s character Denise and placing her in the spotlight this time, while featuring brief appearances by Ansari’s Dev. But it really is its own show with a distinct voice and, while finding humor in unexpected places, a much more dramatic narrative. Moments In Love trades in the zippy, early-30s NYC dating adventures of Master Of None for the quiet intimacy and existential dread of marriage and permanent partnership.