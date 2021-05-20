Asheville Officers are looking for a suspect who robbed a bank on May 20

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department says they are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank at 800 Merrimon Avenue on May 20. Officers say a man with a gun entered the Wells Fargo Bank and threatened employees and customers. They say he then took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene. According to officers, witnesses told them they saw the suspect get into a silver or grey Cadillac.