newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Hong Kong to restrict crypto exchanges to professional investors

By Alun John
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oqhoc_0a6ezSMr00
Representations of the virtual currency Bitcoin and Ethereum stand on a motherboard in this picture illustration taken May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Cryptocurrency exchanges operating in Hong Kong will have to be licenced by the city's markets regulator and will only be allowed to provide services to professional investors, according to government proposals published on Friday.

Governments and financial regulators around the world are still assessing whether and how they should regulate the cryptocurrency industry. Investor protection and preventing money laundering are particular concerns.

Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ether have been on a roller-coaster ride this week which has raised further questions about their potential as mainstream investments. read more

Dozens of cryptocurrency exchanges operate in Hong Kong, including some of the world's largest. The city currently has an "opt in" approach under which exchanges can apply to be licenced by markets watchdog the Securities and Futures Commission, but do not have to.

Hong Kong's Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB) has been consulting the market on changes to those rules since last year.

The FSTB said on Friday in its consultation conclusions all virtual asset (crypto currency) exchanges should be licensed if they wished to operate in Hong Kong.

It also said "confining the services of a VA exchange to professional investors.... is appropriate at least for the initial stage of the licensing regime."

Local financial technology and crypto industry associations have opposed regulation stopping exchanges from offering services to retail investors, warning this could drive exchanges out of Hong Kong and push investors onto unregulated venues.

According to Hong Kong law, an individual must have a portfolio of HK$8 million ($1.03 million) to count as a professional investor.

Regulators and governments in Asia have different attitudes to regulating cryptocurrencies and the exchanges on which they are traded.

Under Singapore's regime, crypto exchanges must be licenced, but can have retail investors as clients. However, China on Tuesday announced a tougher ban on banks and payment companies offering crypto-related services which furthered a selloff that briefly wiped $1 trillion off crypto market capitalisation.

The FSTB said it intends to propose legislative changes to turn its proposals into law in the upcoming 2021-22 session of the city's legislative assembly.

($1 = 7.7637 Hong Kong dollars)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Markets#Retail Investors#Currency Markets#Financial Regulation#Financial Services#The Treasury Bureau#Fstb#Va Exchange#Crypto Exchanges#Cryptocurrency Exchanges#Hong Kong Law#Professional Investors#Investor Protection#Financial Regulators#Mainstream Investments#Unregulated Venues#Asia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
Commodities & Futurebitcoinist.com

Futu to Add Cryptocurrency Trading in U.S, Singapore and Hong Kong

Futu, one of the leading trading brokerages in China, revealed its plans to offer cryptocurrency trading later this year. In its earnings call earlier this Wednesday, senior vice president Robin Li Xu told analysts that Futu would be applying for digital-currency related licenses in the United States, Singapore, and Hong Kong.
RetailPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Retail investors learn to love the crypto rollercoaster

When Brjánn Bettencourt rolled out of bed on Wednesday morning to find the assets in his cryptocurrency portfolio slammed in their biggest selloff in years, he knew exactly what to do: buy more. "Investing in crypto is not for the faint of heart," said Bettencourt, a 32-year-old photographer in Toronto...
Politicstheintelligencer.com

Past time Zi respects Hong Kong

When the Chinese government regained control of Hong Kong in 1997, at the end of a 99-year lease and a 150-year presence by the British empire, citizens were assured they would be allowed to retain most of their established autonomy and eventually have a more direct say in choosing political candidates by 2017.
Marketsthedechained.com

Bitcoin Tanks as China Hint at Crypto Mining Crackdown

China is intensifying its anti-crypto stance. In its 51st meeting, the Chinese Financial Stability and Development Committee (FSDC) has announced it would be cracking down on cryptocurrency mining and trading activities. The move is part of the FSDC’s move to minimize credit risks while at the same time cracking down...
Retailthecoinshark.net

FSTB: Hong Kong to Ban Retail Crypto Investments

FSTB (Hong Kong regulator) announced today that exchanges should be licensed in the near future. At the same time, the possibility of investments in the cryptos for retail investors will be limited. All investments should be available to professional traders. You can get this qualification if you have a portfolio...
Marketsthenationalnews.com

Bitcoin ends volatile week as US and Chinese regulatory concerns rattle markets

Bitcoin whipsawed heading into the weekend after a fresh warning from Chinese officials over cracking down on cryptocurrencies. The largest digital currency fell as much as 10 per cent late on Friday, trading to as low as $33,550 before rebounding to as high as $38,133. The coin almost hit $30,000 earlier in the week, after ending at $49,100 on May 14.
StocksIdaho8.com

A crypto crash wiped out $1 trillion this week. Here’s what happened

Wild, stomach-churning moments are part of the experience when you buy a ticket to the crypto circus. But the past week’s volatility was enough to make some of the crypto faithful wonder whether they’ve been bamboozled. On Wednesday, a broad crypto crash wiped out about $1 trillion in market value...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Paytm Payments Bank will no longer work with 3 crypto exchanges

• PayTm restricts business with crypto exchanges. • WazirX will include two banking channels. Paytm Payments Bank, India’s exchange system, has stopped supporting various crypto exchange platforms. Crypto exchange systems which include ZebPay, WaziX, and CoinSwitch Kuber are no longer backed by the Uttar Pradesh, India-based company. The move is...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

China's Fosun says willing to provide BioNTech vaccines to Taiwan

China's Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (600196.SS) is willing to provide Taiwan with BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, its chairman Wu Yifang told Xinhua news agency, amid a spike in domestic infections on the island. Fosun signed a deal with BioNTech (22UAy.DE) to exclusively develop and commercialise COVID-19 vaccine products developed...
Marketsdecrypt.co

Bitcoin ETFs in Canada Hit by ‘Market Disruption’ Amid Crypto Crash

Bitcoin’s price crashed again this week. Some of Canada’s popular Bitcoin ETFs struggled because of this. It’s been a bloody week for Bitcoin. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap is down 27.5% this week—with Elon Musk, China regulatory matters and panic selling all contributing to the market crash. Bitcoin was trading at $35,871 at the time of writing.
Marketstoysmatrix.com

Bitcoin price crash: Cryptocurrency market plummets in wake of Chinese crackdown | City & Business | Finance

The cryptocurrency market has plummeted again after China commented on digital coins for a second time this week. The market has been in freefall several times this week amid damning comments from SpaceX founder Elon Musk about the environmental impact of digital coin mining and after Chinese authorities threatened to crack down in the mining of cryptocurrencies.
Economyjack1065.com

U.S. SEC’s Gensler says crypto exchanges should face more regulation

(Reuters) – U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said on Thursday he would like to see more regulation around cryptocurrency exchanges, including those that solely trade bitcoin and do not currently have to register with his agency. “This is a quite volatile, one might say highly volatile, asset...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Hong Kong Inflation Rises In April

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's consumer prices increased in April, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Friday. The composite consumer price index rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in April, following a 0.5 percent increase in March. Excluding the effects of all government one-off relief measures, the composite consumer price...
StocksBusiness Insider

Hong Kong Bourse Expected To See Renewed Support

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Thursday wrote a finish to the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 880 points or 3.1 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 28,450-point plateau although the market is likely to rebound on Friday. The global...