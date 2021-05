The venerable music publication Billboard is teaming up with Twitter to chart the hottest songs BEFORE they chart. Julian Holguin, president of Billboard, and Sarah Rosen, the head of U.S. entertainment partnerships at Twitter, discussed the advantages for the music industry and the artists by getting a read on what tunes are being organically tweeted about the most via their collaboration on the Hot Trending chart. "Songs could start trending on this chart even before they get released," said Holguin, speaking to how it might help musicians. The tracking system is slated to launch this summer, according to Rosen.