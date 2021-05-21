newsbreak-logo
Seattle, WA

8 Delicious Vegetarian and Vegan Restaurants to Try in Seattle

Diana Bernardo
 5 days ago

Pablo Merchán Montes / Unsplash

According to a WalletHub study conducted in 2019, Seattle is the 4th best city in the United States for vegetarians and vegans. Happy Cow lists 224 veggie restaurants in the city, making it a heavenly place to try out plant-based delicacies. 

But with so much offer, where should you go? Here is a list of the 8 top vegetarian and vegan restaurants in Seattle.

Harvest Beat

Harvest Beat received the “Best Vegetarian Restaurant” award by Restaurant Guru in 2019, and for good reasons. Its 5-course menu is classy and delicious, creating an endless stimulation of your senses. 

During the covid-19 pandemic, the restaurant adjusted and started creating some take-out options as well. You can also buy some delicacies from their high-quality market. 

You can find more information on the restaurant here.

Wayward Vegan Cafe

If you are a fan of comfort food and traditional American dishes but want to keep your eating choices unharmful for the planet and the animals, this is the place for you.

At Wayward Vegan Cafe, you can find a variety of veganized American diner-style food, like pancakes and scrambles for breakfast, or burgers for lunch and dinner.

You can find more about the history of the place and check a complete menu here.

Pi Vegan Pizzeria

Claiming the title of “America’s oldest vegan pizzeria”, Pi Vegan’s menu includes both traditional flavors like Margarita and Hawaiian, and more innovative creations, such as the Mac ’n’ Cheese pizza.

You also have the option to create your own pizza. To top it all off — and if you still have an empty space in your belly — try the cookie pizza, with frosting and chocolate chips, finished with a drizzling of chocolate syrup, chopped nuts, and powdered sugar.

You can check the full menu here.

Broadfork Cafe

Located at the U-District, Boardfork Cafe’s goal is “to create community and connection through food”, putting an emphasis on locally-grown ingredients.

The menu is filled with healthy vegan options, ranging from bowls to sandwiches, soups, and salads. The drinks selection is great and includes juices, smoothies, kombuchas, teas, and coffees.

You can check the whole menu here.

Pablo y Pablo

You would never say “no” to Mexican food, right? Especially if it is vegan and delicious. 

This bar and restaurant in Wallingford gets its name from Pablo Picasso and Pablo Neruda who, according to the restaurant’s website, were “two artists whose friendship found a common cause in both art and peace from different corners of the world.”

That’s exactly the kind of atmosphere that Pablo y Pablo offers its guests: a warm and inviting environment, with ingredients and techniques from around the world combining with traditional Mexican dishes.

Check out the whole menu here.

Cafe Flora

Imagine a place with a bright and bustling atmosphere, perfect for a quick bite or more formal gathering that produces imaginative and dynamic vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free cuisine. To top it all off, it even cares for its community, building strong, direct relationships with Washington farms.

That place is Cafe Flora, sided by its two spin-off locations, Floret and the Bakehouse. Serving brunch on the weekends, and lunch and dinner throughout the week, Cafe Flora’s menu has something for everyone. 

You can check the menu here.

Eggs and Plants

When did middle eastern food ever let you down? Probably never, right?

According to Eggs and Plants’ website, they offer “ a simple menu that includes authentic Mediterranean street food that is exactly like the food you would find in a street market in Egypt, Morocco, or Iraq”. The dishes are what you would expect on a middle eastern restaurant, but set themselves apart by their quality and freshness.

More info on the restaurant, including the full menu here.

Oak

This hip, family-friendly Beacon Hill neighborhood bar and restaurant is not 100% vegetarian, as it also serves organic meat. However, this combination makes it the perfect spot to visit when you are in a mixed party, with vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

The portions are generous and delicious, and the menu is long, with plenty of choices.

You can check out the menu here.

