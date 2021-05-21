newsbreak-logo
IMF / Georgieva and Lagarde on Gender, Money, and Finance

thenewsmarket.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe IMF’s Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, in a conversation today (Thursday, May 20) with the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde at the first Vienna Economic Forum said that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected women more than men. Policy makers therefore need to consider this crisis as an opportunity to deal with the gender inequalities that already existed before the pandemic and work on closing the gap.

www.thenewsmarket.com
