IMF / Georgieva and Lagarde on Gender, Money, and Finance

The IMF is continuing meetings to restructure Chad's debt, the fund spokesman said Thursday, despite the country being run by a military junta after the death of President Idriss Deby Itno in battle. "I can tell you the creditor committee had a technical meeting earlier this week, and a follow-up meeting is planned for next week," Gerry Rice told reporters at the IMF headquarters in Washington. Chad in January became the first country to request debt restructuring under a new mechanism established last year by the G20 as it dealt with a heavy debt burden exacerbated by the downturn caused by Covid-19, which sunk prices of its main export oil. The country is among several in Africa dealing with high debt loads, and Ethiopia and Zambia have made similar debt relief requests.