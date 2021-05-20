In the early 1990s, when I was planning director for the Port of Long Beach, I went on an inspection tour with port engineers into the bowels of the Queen Mary. This was a few years after Disney gained control of the Queen Mary leasehold through its two-phased purchase of the Wrather Corporation in 1987 and 1988. To be clear, Disney’s primary interest in the Wrather Corporation purchase was to gain control of the Wrather-owned Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, not the Queen Mary.