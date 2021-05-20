newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

City Meetings Relevant to Homelessness

denverhomelessoutloud.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a list of public city meetings relevant to homelessness. The community needs to know what the city is doing and be a part of directing decisions made! Most importantly, the city needs to hear from everyone directly experiencing homelessness and from those on the front lines of homelessness everyday. Join these meetings to learn what the city is (and is not) doing, and to speak when possible about the realities of life without housing and our immediate need for rights, dignity, and housing!

denverhomelessoutloud.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supportive Housing#Public Housing#Homeless People#Community Health#Health Issues#Community Education#City Council#The Council Committee#Ddphe#The Hrcp Board#Denver Water Board#Housing Now#Housing Education#Homelessness Committee#Public City Meetings#Homelessness Everyday#Specific City Proposals#Relevant Water Issues#Public Health#Specific Proposals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
National City, CAkusi.com

National City homeless camp dismantled by Caltrans

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – National City homeless camp dismantled by Caltrans Friday. A large homeless camp in National City has been dismantled and everyone has been forced out. For the past year so, dozens of people set up camp along the 805 freeway and now Caltrans has said they must...
Politicsdiamondbarca.gov

City Council Hybrid Meetings

After more than a year of virtual meetings because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, City meetings have transitioned to a hybrid format this month. In addition to bringing the City Council and key staff together at one location, the transition allows a limited number of people to attend and comment in person while continuing to offer the convenience of remote participation.
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

City-owned land being identified for homeless shelters

The Portland City Council asked bureaus to finalize lists of potential locations by June 30.The City Council is directing Portland bureaus to identify city-owned properties that can be used as outdoor shelter or transitional housing sites. A city spokesperson told KOIN 6 News that property-owning bureaus were asked earlier this month for an inventory of sites for development by June 18, with finalized lists required by June 30. The directive was part of the Shelter to Housing Continuum code package that was adopted by the city last month. Before then, there were no official city codes about sanctioned outdoor...
PoliticsThegardenisland.com

County awards $500,000 for rental assistance

LIHU‘E — The Kaua‘i Police Department, in partnership with the Kaua‘i County Housing Agency, awarded Women In Need a grant of $500,000 to provide housing support to houseless individuals and families. The Hilina‘i Kaua‘i Housing Program will provide housing vouchers to eligible houseless individuals and families. Vouchers will last for...
Businessbeverlyhillscourier.com

Council Hears Mixed Use Update, Approves Economic Sustainability Plan

“The approach to this Economic Sustainability Plan Update is not to overcorrect from the COVID-19 pandemic, but rather focus on economic strategies and actions that increase the City’s resiliency to market downturns and geopolitical risks and uncertainties,” the plan states. After years of meetings, hours of at-times contentious debate, and...
Clay County, MNthefmextra.com

Clay County masking and social distancing policies change

Following an early-morning Personnel Issues Committee (PIC) meeting about changes in Clay County’s masking and social distancing policies, the Clay County Board of Commissioners approved the following as presented by County Administrator Stephen Larson and Public Health Director Kathy McKay:. Effective May 18, 2021, following the guidance of the CDC...
Nashville, TNWSMV

Nashville non-profit responds to homeless camp removal by the city

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The homeless encampment under Jefferson Street Bridge is scheduled to be removed on June 1st. According to the non-profit, Open Table Nashville, city officials and the Metro Nashville Police Department are planning to clear out and close the homeless area. Once cleared out, the area is to be fenced off from the public.
Portland, ORThe Portland Mercury

City Updates Guidelines for Clearing Homeless Camps During COVID

The city has unveiled new guidelines regarding when homeless encampments on public property can be subject to removal by city contractors during the pandemic. Starting immediately, the city's Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program (HUCIRP) will be giving 48-hour removal notices to camps that are determined to be a fire risk by Portland Fire and Rescue, that have been the source of verified criminal activity, that prevent ADA compliance, that impede school operations, or camps that are close to untreated sewage or biohazard materials.
Portland, ORnbc16.com

City of Portland to allow clearing of more homeless camps under new guidance

PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland will allow more homeless camps to be cleared starting Monday. Due to COVID-19, the city has greatly reduced the number of encampments it's cleared. At the start of the pandemic, the city completely stopped clearing camps. Then over the summer, the city allowed a limited return of homeless camp sweeps.
HomelessVermilion Standard

City embarks on permanent solution to homelessness, public input wanted

The City of Grande Prairie wants input from citizens on an innovative approach to helping people break out of the cycle of homelessness through a proposed Coordinated Care Campus. City of Grande Prairie Homeless Initiatives Supervisor Katherine Schmidt said the city already has the first piece of the puzzle —...
Politicsclovisroundup.com

City Council Discusses American Rescue Plan Spending

The Clovis City Council discussed guidelines for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) funds during its Monday, May 17 meeting. Clovis is receiving $17.3 million from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package approved by President Joe Biden in March. The City will receive its funds in two separate payments of...
House Rentskokie.org

Emergency Rental Assistance Available for Renters

Illinois renters who are at least one month behind on rent may be eligible for up to $25,000 in rental assistance through the Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP). ILRPP is an emergency rental assistance to help support residents in IL who are unable to pay their rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications will be accepted May 17th - June 6th at the following link.
Public Healthwvpe.org

UPDATE: St. Joseph County Council Rescinds Mask Fine Ordinance

ORIGINAL POST (May 18):. It took months of negotiation between the health department and the St. Joseph County Council last year to establish fines for face mask violations. Now, those fines may end as early as Wednesday. The ordinance allows the health department to fine businesses for failing to enforce...
Ramsey County, MNramseycounty.us

Indoor masking requirements remain in place at county facilities

Revisions to the county’s face coverings policy are now in effect, following discussion and a vote by the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners on May 18. The board approved recommendations by county Public Health to continue most face covering and social distancing requirements within Ramsey County facilities, except outdoors:. Face...