newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

India's top lender SBI confident on asset quality after posting record profit

By Nupur Anand Chris Thomas
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmKAA_0a6e0bHq00
The State Bank of India (SBI) logo is seen on bags carried by participants during a news conference in Mumbai, India October 30, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

Top lender State Bank of India (SBI.NS) sought to allay concerns about its asset quality and forecast credit growth in low double digits for the full year, after reporting earnings that were well above estimates for the final quarter of fiscal 2021.

Most Indian banks have reported strong numbers for the March-quarter on a lower base and as lending picked up before the second coronavirus wave, but fresh lockdowns have since fanned worries about an increase in bad loans.

"We expect credit growth to be 10% (for the full year) if hopefully the second wave of COVID-19 is behind us by the close of this quarter," Chairman Dinesh Khara said on a post-earnings call.

SBI's loans grew 5.7% in fiscal 2021, compared with the bank's estimate of 7%. They grew 5.6% in the previous year.

Siddharth Purohit, research analyst at SMC Institutional Equities, however, said it would be difficult to reach double-digit credit growth as corporate borrowing remained slow.

Shares of the bank closed up 4.3% to their highest since early March, and are up around 46% for the year.

Gross bad loans as a ratio of total loans, a measure of asset quality, ticked up to 4.98% from 4.77% a quarter earlier. India's top court in March lifted an interim stay that had prevented banks from recognising bad loans.

"Going forward we do not see any concern on the asset quality front," Khara said, adding that the economy is expected to bounce back sooner than it did last year even as the bank remains on a "wait-and-watch" mode.

SBI's net profit jumped 80% to a record 64.51 billion rupees ($883.09 million) as bad loan provisions slid 16.6%, beating analysts' expectations for a profit of 61.47 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

($1 = 73.0500 Indian rupees)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbi#State Bank Of India#Profit Growth#Bank Lending#Earnings Growth#Asset Quality#Sbi#Indian#Banks#Loans#Corporate Borrowing#Strong Numbers#Estimates#Research Analyst#Double Digits#Base#Chairman Dinesh Khara#Refinitiv Ibes Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Businessdallassun.com

JSW Steel posts highest ever profit at Rs 4,198 crore in Q4

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): JSW Steel on Friday reported its highest ever quarterly net profit at Rs 4,198 crore for the March quarter (Q4 FY21) as compared to Rs 231 crore in the corresponding quarter of pervious year (Q4 FY20). It was led by strong domestic demand supplemented...
Stocksinvesting.com

SBI Posts 80% Growth in Net Profit; Stock Jumps 5.06%

Investing.com -- State Bank Of India (NS: SBI ) reported an 80.1% jump in its net profit for the fourth quarter of FY21 to Rs 6,450.7 crore from Rs 3,580.8 crore in the corresponding period in 2020. Its net interest income (NII) rose 19% to Rs 27,067 crore compared to...
Stocksalbuquerquenews.net

Sensex jumps 976 points, banks lead broad-based rally

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded firm on Friday and closed 2 per cent higher due to broad-based purchasing across key sectors. At the closing hour, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 976 points or 1.97 per cent at 50,540 while the Nifty 50 advanced by 269 points or 1.81 per cent to 15,175.
Economysmarteranalyst.com

EU Fines UBS, Nomura, UniCredit Over Illicit Bond Trading

The EU’s antitrust office has fined UBS Group (UBS), Nomura Holdings (NMR), and UniCredit for participating in a European Government Bonds (EGB) trading cartel. Some seven investment banks took part in the illicit bond trading, but not all were fined for various reasons. Collectively, the fine to the banks totaled...
Marketsadvisor.ca

U.S. bank earnings fuelled by rising reserve releases: Fitch

Amid continued economic recovery, U.S. banks are fuelling their bottom lines with rising reserve releases — a trend that’s expected to continue driving earnings in 2021, said Fitch Ratings in a recent report. The rating agency reported that stronger economic performance and improved growth expectations resulted in U.S. banks doubling...
Economyspglobal.com

Australia's rebounding economy to boost bank earnings

The ongoing earnings recovery at Australia's major banks may gather steam as the economy bounces back from its first recession in 30 years and global demand for commodities such as iron ore, copper and natural gas rises. Three of Australia's major banking groups reported improved cash earnings for the fiscal...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

RBI to transfer Rs 99,122 crore surplus to govt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday decided to transfer a surplus of Rs 99,122 crore to the Central government. The decision was taken at 589th meeting of the RBI's central board of directors. "With the change in the Reserve Bank's accounting year...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares gain as financials rebound, SBI results awaited

BENGALURU, May 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Friday, helped by a rebound in financial stocks, as investors awaited quarterly earnings results from State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender by assets. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.55% to 14,987.85 by 0355 GMT, while the benchmark...
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

SBI Q4 profit jumps 80 pc to Rs 6,451 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Government-owned State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 6,451 crore for January to March quarter (Q4 FY21) due to lower provision for bad loans. The profit was over 80 per cent higher than Rs 3,581 crore in...
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

Equity indices trade higher, banks and financials lead

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded firm during early hours on Friday with banking and financial stocks leading the rally. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 538 points or 1.09 per cent at 50,103 while the Nifty 50 moved ahead 160 points or 1.07 per cent to 15,066.
Financial Reportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

SBI Q4 earnings: Net profit likely to rise to INR6,166 crore

May 21—MUMBAI — Public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to report a profit of INR6,166.2 crore in the three months to March, up from INR3,580.8 crore in the same period last year, according to a Bloomberg estimate of 10 analysts. The bank will declare its Q4...
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Follow Global Peers Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday, mirroring positive global cues after overnight data signaled improvement in the U.S. labor market. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 290 points, or 0.6 percent, to 49,853 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 88 points, or 0.6 percent, at 14,994.
Businessdallassun.com

Equity indices close in the red, Tata Motors dips 5.5 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): Key equity indices were on a downward swing during last hour of trading on Wednesday after a choppy session amid mixed global cues. The BSE SP Sensex closed 291 points or 0.58 per cent lower at 49,903 while the Nifty 50 cracked by 78 points or 0.52 per cent to 15,030.
Businesskitco.com

Indian shares end lower as private sector lenders drag

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower on Wednesday after two days of sharp gains as private sector banks ceded ground, while Asian peers retreated over concerns of an uptick in U.S. inflation. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.52% at 15,030.15, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex...
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

RBI Governor meets chiefs of PSU banks amid Covid-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with managing directors and CEOs of public sector banks to discuss credit flows for small borrowers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the backdrop on devastating COVID-19 second wave.