newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auriane Alix

Take Control of Your Workday by Balancing Your Inputs and Outputs

Posted by 
Auriane Alix
Auriane Alix
 3 days ago
The power of compartmentalization.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1id7n1_0a6dtlyV00
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash
“The key is not to prioritize what’s on your schedule, but to schedule your priorities” — Stephen Covey

A workday is made up of two distinct parts. On the one hand, there is the “meaningful” work, i.e. the tasks that bring the most value. The ones you feel good about after you’ve done them because you know they have a positive impact on your career path.

It could be writing your daily blog post, taking an hour to create that presentation to highlight that high-potential idea you had last week, or finalizing that long-term assignment with one of your clients.

On the other hand, there are all those moments when you feel your time is being taken away from you. Unnecessary appointments are common, but this category can also include answering requests that keep filling up your mailbox.

The firsts are the outputs. The seconds are the inputs.

Balancing them is essential for your work to bear fruit. To use your time efficiently so that your efforts get you somewhere.

That’s one of the most important pieces of productivity advice I’ve ever received — and applied.

Breaking down inputs & outputs

Inputs are what interrupt your work bubble by demanding action from you, often to the benefit of an outsider. It’s a request. For instance, my biggest source of input is email.

These inputs appear in real-time in the top right corner of my screen. They attract my attention. But just as I do with my phone notifications, I save the information for later and continue with my current task.

When I started as a freelancer, and until recently, I tended to deal with everything right away. I would manage each incoming request before going back to what I was doing. I thought that my clients would appreciate my “efficiency”.

Outputs, on the other hand, are what you bring to the world from yourself. This is why you chose and love your job in the first place. An output is an accomplishment, an achievement. It requires focus.

As far as I am concerned, my outputs are my daily blog posts and the articles I write for my clients.

Inputs nip outputs in the bud

Every time an input appeared, I would interrupt my work and switch tasks. As a result, the quality of my work suffered. I finally decided that my clients would prefer me to provide them with high-quality content rather than respond to their emails within ten minutes.

If you make yourself available for inputs, you end up being dragged from a request to a call, from an email to a meeting. Inputs quickly fill your day. The evening comes, and you’ve accomplished nothing.

One of my clients told me about a rule they have introduced in their 4-person team. Every morning, everyone has to write down their output of the day on a common whiteboard. This can be whatever they want. That is their daily goal. When it’s done, they get up, and they cross it out. Box ticked.

I found that very significant. It’s a way of making sure you do something for yourself at least once a day. Something that brings value. Something that takes you somewhere. Something that gives you a purpose, and helps you to grow.

But to achieve this, you need to find the right balance between inputs — which are still necessary — and outputs. That’s my point.

Finding the balance

One of the ways that have proven to be most effective for me is to compartmentalize my schedule. Productivity, in the sense of “producing something”, requires commitment and rigor. You have to be uncompromising about your limits. And it is essential to set firm limits on inputs.

Here, some tips for striking a balance in your workday.

1. The ‘first thing in the morning’ rule

There is something I try to do every day as it has been proven to help me concentrate and have peace of mind. When I wake up I don’t take my phone. I walk into the kitchen and quietly sip my café au lait, slowly emerging or reading a book. Then I try not to check my phone or e-mail and sit at my desk to do my most important task of the day, which is to write my daily story.

To be honest, I often fail when it comes to the phone and emails. But at least, once I’ve checked them, I put them aside to immerse myself in my work. The main point is: I tick my output as early as possible. I do what is most important to me first.

Whatever happens afterward, it’s done. I can go about my day with peace of mind.

2. Remember: Email is lava

If you feel like you can’t resist clicking on your emails when they appear, simply turn off notifications. Then set aside some time to check and manage them. I’ll come back to this in a moment.

If you can resist and prefer to stay informed of what’s going on, let them appear, take a quick look to save the information, and postpone it.

E-mails are lava for me. If the inputs that distract you are other, apply the same technique. Time for everything.

3. Compartmentalize your schedule

Inputs are a struggle, but they are necessary. Of course, you have to integrate them into your working day. It’s just a matter of not getting caught up in them.

One way to do this is to structure your day and set aside a dedicated time for each group of tasks.

Plan time slots to manage your inputs. Perhaps one hour a day. Or one hour in the morning, and one in the afternoon. Once the 60 minutes are up, stop, and go back to your outputs.

To compartmentalize your workday, know your energy schedule. When do you feel most focused? When, on the other hand, do you find it difficult to do anything? The first is ideal for outputs, the second for inputs.

Final thoughts

Productivity is about doing the things that matter. Do your most important task in the morning. Identify your source of input and set limits. And compartmentalize your schedule.

Your outputs are the reason you do the job in the first place. They are also the guarantors of your progress. Make sure you devote enough time to them.

Auriane Alix

Auriane Alix

326
Followers
138
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Trying to grasp and capture the essence of things in words.

 https://www.alixauriane.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Covey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freelancer#Workday#Work Time#Quality Time#Time Inc#Blog Post#Outputs#Input#Tasks#Productivity Advice#High Quality Content#Unnecessary Appointments#Mind#Notifications#High Potential Idea#Unsplash#Firm Limits#Fruit#Final Thoughts#Compartmentalization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
JobsPosted by
Forbes

9 Signs You’re Not Taking Control Of Your Career

It’s not your fault. We have been taught that if you go to school, get a good job and do good work, everything will work itself out. We learned that things naturally fall in place when you follow all the rules. So, when you do everything right and excel at work, it’s easy to find yourself playing the waiting game, waiting for things to happen rather than making things happen for you.
Economysas.com

Video: Take back control of your decision trees

Decision trees are one of the top machine learning algorithms used by data scientists. Decision trees use supervised learning to classify problems. Even if you are not a data scientist, chances are you can interpret the visual output from a decision tree. While working on my degree in analytics, I...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Interoperability Data-IoT: How to send and receive data and take control of your Arduino, from R

How to establish interoperability between R and Arduino (Data and IoT) through a data flow between both. What else could we talk about in common when we talk about R and Arduino, besides that they both share the letter R? Let’s start at the beginning, in case you are not familiar, Arduino is an open-source electronics platform based on easy to use hardware (Arduino board) and software (Arduino IDE). You can tell this popular card what to do if you have the correct type of data and a set of instructions to process the data and perform subsequent operations. The Arduino microcontroller is responsible for keeping all of your compiled code and executing the commands you specify. Arduino software, on the other hand, is the board’s IDE where the set of instructions governing the board is written. If this is your first time working with Arduino, I suggest you review this Getting Started to understand the minimum to continue with the examples in this article.
eminetra.com

Control your focus!How to avoid distractions

If you’re looking for ways to be more productive, you may come across a concept called timeboxing. Even if you’ve never heard of the term “timebox”, you can still block calendars Pomodoro technique.. In any case, timeboxing is one of the simplest but most effective time management strategies. And in...
Phoenix, AZ12news.com

Take Control of your Account with Custom Account Tools with SRP

PHOENIX — Summer in the Valley is right around the corner, which means we'll all be paying more attention to our utility bills. SRP wants you to know about helpful tools that can save you money by taking control of how and when you use electricity. For more information, visit srpnet.com/myaccount or call (602) 236-8888.
ElectronicsEngadget

Take control of your stress with must-have wearable Apollo Neuro

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Chronic stress can be as debilitating as the things causing it. Stress can have serious long-term effects on your health. But even though you can’t necessarily remove the cause of your stress, you can actually train your body to react to it and recover in a healthier way. In short, you can keep your body from becoming another source of stress. has created one of the first wearables that can help improve your body’s resilience to stress, and right now it’s 10 percent off.
Economythebusinesstimes.com

How balanced is your approach to business?

Truly successful businesses aren’t merely money making machines. They actually represent a tremendous opportunity to make life more pleasant and the world a better place if they’re operated for such a noble cause. There’s a commonly held belief business success is the result of selling as many products or services...
ElectronicsPopular Mechanics

The Best Sprinkler Timers and Controllers for Your Lawn and Garden

Lawn sprinklers are essential if you want to keep your grass and garden lush and healthy, but they can also be a hassle to set up and turn on and off everyday. Sprinkler timers and controllers are designed to take care of that job for you, and can also add an impressive amount of customization to your irrigation system. Keep in mind that the controllers will need to be wired to your existing system, so if you’re not comfortable working with live wiring, you should always hire a professional to do the job correctly and safely.
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

Taking control of the control plane

After untangling the service mesh and understanding ETCD — The Easy Way, let us move on to the third article of this series. This time we will be focusing on a big chunk of a kubernetes cluster, the Control Plane. To put it simply, Control Plane is a set of...
Computersvmware.com

Outputting the input of a drop down to form ?

We are trying to output the value of a selected input (drop down list) to another input box (string) below it. E.g. there is a drop down list on the request form for a DEV/TEST/UAT box, so if i select UAT for example i want the next input box (which is the server name) to then be pre populated with what i choose in the drop down box ? eg UAT-XXXXXXXXX (where XXXXXXXX would be the servername the user could input)
Technologyforeignpolicyi.org

How can you control your employees who work from home?

Nowadays, it’s hard to find a company that doesn’t monitor its employees’ Internet traffic, read their emails, and regularly take screenshots. This process’s legality has been repeatedly challenged in courts by employees who have been fired because their personal correspondence was found to contain something prohibited by the employer. However, the courts have taken the employer’s position each time. As long as it is a work computer, it is legal to read even personal correspondence, whether it is personal mail or on social media.
HealthEnterprise

YOUR MONEY: Beyond the balance sheet: assess your business’s financial health

Throughout your business’s journey, it’s a good idea to take a step back regularly and evaluate its trajectory. Can your business continue to grow and drive profitability? Will the business be able to help you, as owner, reach your goals? After all, the ultimate objective of a business is to generate a return on investment for its owners.
Germantown, WIgermantown.wi.us

Restoring Balance to your Summer

Restoring Balance to Your Summer Adults (Ages 18+) Instructor: Dr. Brenda Holland, Chiropractic Company Has your life been out of sorts since school has been out? Have you and your family been able to find a good pattern of healthy eating, stress management and exercise? This program discusses strategies for you and your kids to find that balance over the summer. Wednesday, May 12th 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. @ Germantown Senior Center (next to Firemen’s Park) Free - pre registration required with activity # 144410.
SoftwareSearchengine Journal

How to Scale Your SEO Business Without Losing Control

The challenge of growing your SEO agency as the business gets more sophisticated boils down to two things:. Keeping the churn rate low. Even more important, behind those business chunks are your two main assets – people and time, the crucial unit economics you have as an agency, and tricky resources to measure.
FitnessPosted by
SPY

Add One of These Balance Boards to Your WFH Set Up

When it comes to training in the comfort of your own home, one option many people overlook is a balance board. These versatile contraptions offer a range of benefits, from improved balance to an increase in your overall physical fitness. When used in combination with standing desks, they help you cut down on your sedentary lifestyle, which is good for your back and overall health. Because it’s so easy to work balance boards into your daily routine, it’s easy to see why many people are starting to pay more attention to these in-home workout devices.
EngineeringInverse

A technique may make prosthetics easier to control with your mind

Brain-Computer Interfaces, or BCIs, have gained recent notoriety thanks to Elon Musk and his Pong-playing monkey, but in truth, researchers have been experimenting with the tech for years. Some of the greatest advances of this technology have been in the world of prosthetics. Think robot arms and hands, or other...
SocietyThrive Global

Work Hard, Love Harder: Rebalancing Your Work-Relationship Balance

If there’s anything being a responsible adult has taught us, it’s the importance of balance. Time management is a skill we learn to develop as we grow older, and it doesn’t just apply to our working lives. After all, along with a demanding career, we also have to juggle our social lives, get enough sleep, cook, maintain relationships, and have quality alone time.
Softwarejaxenter.com

Using Dynamic Admission Control to Secure Your Kubernetes’ Supply Chain

Kubernetes adoption is up, but many organizations are suffering security incidents in their container and Kubernetes environments. One of the ways that organizations can defend themselves against security incidents is by focusing on securing the container supply chain. Kubernetes adoption is up, but many organizations are suffering security incidents in...
Career Development & AdviceThe Jewish Press

Tips On Time Management

Everyone can have trouble with organization and time management today – there is so much to juggle! But, for women who are struggling with adult ADD or with Executive Function Disorder (EFD), these skills that are required for organization can be even harder! I’ve included a few tips for organization below:
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Contacts Optimizer Pro

The Contacts Optimizer Pro app is a wonderful example of a productivity tool with user-friendliness in mind yet is still aware of the fact its audience needs a wide variety of tools in order for the app to be worthwhile. There has been a lot of thought put into the...