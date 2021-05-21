newsbreak-logo
Take Five: Will it pass or will it last?

By Reuters
1/TRANSITORY OR NOT

The dollar is on the ropes, having erased its gains for 2020 versus a basket of currencies. The reversal stems from the Federal Reserve's apparent resolve to keep printing money at the current pace despite signs of an economic and inflation rebound.

Fed officials mostly dismiss higher prices as transitory and stemming from base effects. That view will be tested on May 28 by the latest reading of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index.

The core PCE, excluding food and energy, is the Fed’s preferred inflation measure for its 2% flexible average target. It was up 1.8% in the 12 months to March.

If the Fed sticks to its guns even in the face of a blowout PCE print, the dollar could lurch lower still. That should add fuel to the commodity rally and boost equity sentiment. But watch the crypto market - a repeat of this week's wobbles could bring back the safe-haven bid.

-What U.S. inflation signs would cause Fed to change course?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4exBit_0a6dgJv800

2/ZEROING IN

Germany's 10-year Bund yield is fast approaching 0% . A big deal? - Yes and no.

Germany would actually be the last of the euro zone sovereigns to see negative 10-year borrowing costs turn positive. It's evidence that the entrenched pessimism about the region's economy is finally fading.

That, alongside the rise in inflation expectations explains why the ECB doesn't appear too worried about the moves. And with stimulus still in place, the scope for a further rise in borrowing costs should be limited.

Still, watch ECB talk in the days ahead. A sharper, more protracted move that takes Bund yields above 0% could put an end to any talk of slowing emergency bond buys in the near future.

- ANALYSIS-Rising bond yields, calm ECB - this time is different

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hxCxF_0a6dgJv800

3/DOUSING THE SUPER CYCLE?

Commodity and energy markets have been supercharged this year, recording synchronised price gains not seen in more than a decade.

Oil is near $70 a barrel, the highest in more than two years, and the reopening of economies has lifted industrial metals to record highs. Surging demand has been met with supply bottlenecks and shipping delays.

China, which has driven global metal markets for more than a decade, is now pledging to curb unreasonable price increases for consumers. That might bring relief to commodity importers facing inflation pressures. It remains to be seen if the move also dampens recovery prospects for commodity-reliant developing nations.

EXPLAINER-What’s happening with industrial commodity prices in China?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hLmlG_0a6dgJv800

4/FLYING KIWI?

New Zealand's virus-elimination strategy has delivered an economic recovery way ahead of expectations, meaning it may soon join Norway and Canada in beginning to plan rate rises.

At the February meeting of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, rate hikes were not on the radar but the one on May 26 comes on the heels of a stimulatory budget, roaring business and inflation indicators and a government directive to consider the housing market while setting policy.

Swaps markets are pricing rate rises from 2022. The bank may not go so far as speaking of those but what's possible is taper talk or a timeline that puts the RBNZ ahead of most of its developed-world peers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GoxMo_0a6dgJv800

5/SELL IN MAY

Markets saw it coming - they were at record highs well before the first-quarter earnings season saw companies delivering one of the strongest profit jumps on record. The bumper earnings flows were therefore met on markets with a yawn.

Is it the "sell in May" trade? With a few days left of the month, the S&P 500 is in the red after three months of gains and Europe's STOXX 600 (.STOXX) is barely afloat.

But the second quarter offers reasons to be cheerful, with S&P 500 earnings seen expanding by almost 62% and European profit growth expected to rise around 93%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ce3Ew_0a6dgJv800

Inflation can present a number of challenges for investors. Here are some moves you can take to protect your money from rising prices and even take advantage of the environment, according to financial advisors. Prices are picking up faster than usual, and the threat more investors are talking about is...
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar up for 8th straight week as speculative buying climbs

(Adds data on speculator positions) * The Canadian dollar trades in a range of 1.2027 to 1.2094 * For the week, the loonie strengthens 0.4% * Flash estimate shows Canadian retail sales falling in April * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.7% higher By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as encouraging U.S. factory data boosted the greenback, with the loonie adding to a streak of weekly gains and staying in reach of a six-year high. Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar to the highest since November 2019, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed. As of May 18, net long positions had increased to 46,112 contracts from 38,629 in the prior week. The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2055 to the greenback, or 82.95 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2027 to 1.2094. For the week, it was up 0.4%, the eighth consecutive week it has advanced, which is the longest streak since 2016. On Tuesday, the loonie touched its strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2013, bolstered by the recent surge in prices for some of the commodities that Canada produces on prospects for global economic recovery. The reaction of markets, including bonds and copper, to the U.S. data "came to the rescue for USDCAD," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. Copper fell 1.5% and the U.S. dollar gained ground against a basket of major currencies after data showed U.S. factory activity gathering speed in early May. Investors have worried that the heating up of the U.S. economy could raise the outlook for inflation, prompting the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy. Canadian retail sales plunged by 5.1% in April when pandemic-related restrictions were tightened, a preliminary estimate from Statistics Canada showed. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 2.7% higher at $63.58 a barrel as a storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico, threatening production. Canada's 10-year bond was nearly unchanged at 1.543%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)
U.S. stocks close mostly lower with tech; dollar up after factory data

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower on Friday, weighed down by technology and consumer discretionary shares, while the dollar edged higher after stronger-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data. U.S. Treasury yields slipped as the market mostly shrugged off the data. Data firm IHS Markit said its flash U.S. manufacturing PMI increased to 61.5...
How Dovish Monetary Policy Affects Interest Rates

The U.S. central bank, known as the Federal Reserve, has a dual mandate of managing inflation and promoting full employment. When Fed officials are said to be "dovish," it means they are more interested in promoting job creation than in controlling wage and price inflation. They do this directly with interest rate hikes and indirectly by boosting the bank's balance sheet through bond purchases. On the other hand, Fed officials are said to be "hawkish" when they are more interested in controlling inflation than boosting employment. They do this cutting interest rates and selling bonds. Here's a description of dovish policies and how investors should respond.
FOREX-Dollar heads for weekly loss as taper fears ebb

SINGAPORE, May 21 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered around recent lows on Friday and was set to notch a modest weekly drop as traders' concerns at taper talk in Federal Reserve minutes faded, though a pullback in commodity prices and nerves about virus outbreaks kept losses in check. The dollar...
Pound faces tough battle to reclaim pre-Brexit levels vs dollar

LONDON (Reuters) - Five years after the 2016 referendum that dealt it a heavy blow, the pound is less than ten cents below its pre-Brexit exchange rate against the dollar. But making up that final stretch of ground could prove tough. Currently around $1.41, sterling has staged an impressive rally...
Dollar heads for weekly loss as traders shrug off taper talk

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar was pinned near milestone lows on Friday, and headed for a weekly loss, as traders' initial concerns at taper talk in Federal Reserve minutes ebbed – with actual tapering seeming distant – while pandemic recovery boosted other currencies. On Wednesday, minutes from the April Fed...
US Dollar Index shows signs of life around 89.80

DXY struggles for direction in the sub-90.00 area. The dollar loses momentum following FOMC Minutes. Advanced Markit PMIs, Existing Home Sales next on tap. The greenback alternates gains with losses and keeps the US Dollar Index (DXY) under pressure around the 89.80 region at the end of the week. US...
Beware the Fed's asset price 'monsters'

Change is hard. Sometimes, talking about change is hard. But for anxious investors, even talking about talking about changes to the Federal Reserve's stimulus program proved difficult on Wednesday. What happened: The minutes from the central bank's April policy meeting revealed that several officials think the robust US economic recovery...
Aussie rebounds on inflation expectations

The Australian dollar has reversed directions on Thursday and posted strong gains. In the North American session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7776, up 0.64% on the day. In economic news, Australia releases Retail Sales for March, with expectations for a slight gain of 0.5%. Inflation Expectations rise. The Australian economy...
FOREX-Dollar drifts lower as Fed minutes-fuelled bounce fades

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slipped on Thursday but remained well above three-month lows hit overnight after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed there was more talk of it tapering its bond purchases than investors had expected. In the Fed minutes, several policymakers said...
Dollar Down, Set for Weekly Loss as Fed Taper Talk Concerns Diminish

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Friday morning in Asia, staying near milestone lows and set to record a weekly loss. Investors' risk appetite increased as concerns about the U.S. Federal Reserve's hint of tapering eased, and economic recovery from COVID-19 gave other currencies a boost against the greenback.
USD/CAD set to slide below the 1.20 level – MUFG

On Thursday, the Bank of Canada released its Annual Financial Stability Review, honed in on developments in the housing market that pointed to "extrapolative expectations." It is clear that global central banks are beginning to communicate to the markets the risks that are emerging from aggressive monetary and fiscal easing. Regarding the loonie, economists at MUFG Bank expect USDC/AD to move below the 1.20 mark.
US Dollar Sell-Off Resumes

Benign US data eased inflation nerves overnight, lifting risk sentiment and pushing US yields lower. That was enough to spur a sell-off in the US dollar as investors moved positioning once again, out of haven greenbacks. The dollar index fell by 0.47% to 89.75, where it remains in Asia. Despite the volatility of the week, the dollar index has traded in a choppy 89.70 to 90.20 range, with plenty of whip-sawing for anyone looking for it. A close below 89.70 for the week will signal the US dollar sell-off will resume next week.
U.S. Dollar's Path Lower Intact after Fed’s Taper Talk Falls Flat

- USD falls with yields as QE cutback seen far off. Above: File image of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Image © Federal Reserve. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3916-1.4050. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here. Dollar losses renewed heading toward the final...