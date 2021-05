You may be feeling as though the work keeps piling on your plate as this month begins—luckily, your Sagittarius May 2021 horoscope will encourage you to come out of hibernation and remember what it feels like to connect with others on an interpersonal level. As of May 8, Mercury and Venus will activate your seventh house of partnerships, encouraging you to form your own relationship with someone. Ask your crush out, spend more time with your BFF or partner and enjoy the process of forming a genuine connection!