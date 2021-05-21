Sagittarius: Your finance horoscope - May 21

Check where Scorpio & Taurus fall in your chart, that area of your life will be where you feel this energy. #astrology #fullmoon #scoprio #taurus. Look up! April's super pink moon will light up the night sky tonight on April 26, and this astrological event is more than just a sight to see. According to astrology experts and enthusiasts on TikTok, this full moon (which sadly isn't going to actually appear pink in color!) in Scorpio is also a supermoon, meaning it'll bring with it changes for each zodiac sign. Because Scorpio is the sign of transformation, this is going to cause people to want to alter their lives, whether those changes be personal, in their career, or in a relationship. The moon will push the different signs to prioritize their self-love and self-worth, and it'll also make people dig deeper into their feelings. TikToker @maylikethemonthh also noted that people are "really going to desire meaningful emotional exchanges" due to this renewing moon.