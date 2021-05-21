Sagittarius: Your finance horoscope - May 21
You can't help but notice that your home is looking a bit drab. Today you could begin to make plans to do something about this. You needn't spend much money. All you need is time and a little creativity. Play with wild paint samples on the walls; see if you can find a warm apricot for the dining room. You can eat all your dinners by candlelight and the walls will positively glow-right along with your spirits! You can make big changes to the mood of the place simply by introducing more color.www.msn.com