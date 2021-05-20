newsbreak-logo
Just Hope is More Than a Thrift Shop

By Jeanna Baxter White
daviecountyblog.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Krystal Dumas started Just HOPE Inc. 11 years ago, she never imagined that using her couponing skills to feed hungry mouths with her pantry stockpile and her old delivery car would evolve into transitioning over 800 families into their own homes after experiencing homelessness. Dreaming Big. The ministry moved...

