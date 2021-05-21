Delta Goodrem’s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Dreams’ Strolls to No. 1 In Australia

With the current resurgence of pop punk, a key player in the rise of the genre back to the forefront of consciousness is none other than 23-year-old Kenneth La’ron aka KennyHoopla. Resident of Cleveland, Ohio yet having also spent an extended amount of time in Wisconsin, he first released music back in 2016 via his SoundCloud page before debuting his commercial single in the form of single ‘Waves’ in 2017. Building on this, his 2020 EP how will i rest in peace if i’m buried by a highway? was an eclectic and electrifying mixture of indie rock, pop punk, and something distinctly ‘KennyHoopla’, oscillating between genres without ever really landing on one thing.