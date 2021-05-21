Delta Goodrem’s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Dreams’ Strolls to No. 1 In Australia
Hitmaking Australian pop artist Delta Goodrem is back on familiar territory: at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart. The Sydney singer and songwriter bags her fifth ARIA leader with Bridge Over Troubled Dreams (Sony), new at No. 1. With her latest chart feat, Goodrem draws equal second alongside ARIA Hall of Fame inductee Kasey Chambers for most No. 1 titles on the national survey by an Australian female solo artist.www.billboard.com