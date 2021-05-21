newsbreak-logo
Delta Goodrem’s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Dreams’ Strolls to No. 1 In Australia

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHitmaking Australian pop artist Delta Goodrem is back on familiar territory: at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart. The Sydney singer and songwriter bags her fifth ARIA leader with Bridge Over Troubled Dreams (Sony), new at No. 1. With her latest chart feat, Goodrem draws equal second alongside ARIA Hall of Fame inductee Kasey Chambers for most No. 1 titles on the national survey by an Australian female solo artist.

