Michigan State

Free lunches are available to all students, but Michigan schools served only a fraction of meals this school year

Muna Hassan
Muna Hassan
 4 days ago

Photo by Charles Parker from Pexels

Remote learning has drastically reduced the number of meals Detroit Public Schools Community District has served this school year.

Compared to last school year’s 9.6 million meals, the district has served only 2.2 million meals this school year.

Other districts within Michigan are facing a similar challenge, with Grand Rapids serving only 30 percent of the number of meals to students this school compared to last.

Lansing Public Schools, similarly, have served about half the amount of meals this year compared to the 2018-2019 school year.

This decline comes amidst the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) expanding free lunch available to all students -- regardless of income -- at the beginning of the pandemic. This policy will continue into the 2021-2022 school year.

Officials say the decreased demand for school meals likely means that families are turning to other ways of getting food, such as obtaining meals from food pantries. Another possible, but less optimistic, reason could be that more students are simply going hungry.

Additionally, while some families took advantage of the district’s grab-and-go meals, but the data show that many families did not participate in the program.

The financial toll of a pandemic

With fewer students taking advantage of the free meals offered to them, Detroit public schools are seeing decreased funding available to them from the federal government.

In fact, in January 2021, the district anticipated funding from the federal government worth $3.4 million to help fund food services. However, only $1.1 million was granted.

The dip in budget means there is less money schools can invest, which in turn can lead to job losses.

Schools are already seeing an impact, with one school food service director in the southwest of the state reportedly needing to lay off the entire staff in the food service department. That director is now preparing and serving all meals provided by the school, according to Diane Golzynski, president of the Michigan School Nutrition Association.

"Our biggest message is: Take the meals," said Golzynski. "Go find your local school district and take the meals because it not only helps that food service program stay viable, but it helps all those workers keep their jobs." 

Pickup locations for grab-and-go lunches can be found at michigan.gov/meetupeatup.

Muna Hassan

Muna Hassan

Muna has been a journalist and fitness professional for more than 10 years. With degrees in exercise science and dietetics, Muna focuses on informing people about how to lead a healthier lifestyle. Muna is the owner of Body and Mind by Muna, an online gym for at-home workouts, as well as MuslimahFit, a fitness app for women.

