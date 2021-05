In Resident Evil Village, Lady Dimitrescu is a foreboding (yet strangely alluring) figure as you explore Castle Dimitrescu. Seeming to appear out of nowhere and never stop pursuing you, she’s a force to be reckoned with, and reckon with her you do once you find the four masks hidden throughout Castle Dimitrescu and finally make your escape. As you approach the Lady Dimitrescu boss battle when you leave the castle, you’ll want to make sure you have plenty of ammo and any healing items that may be available. Don’t forget to check your crafting options to see what materials are in your inventory. For this encounter, we recommend stocking up on shotgun and sniper rifle ammo, but don’t count out the effectiveness of an upgraded pistol if your options are limited.