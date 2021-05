MONROE, CT — Veronica Martino and Autumn Smith are both accurate shots with a rifle in their hands. The Masuk High School students excelled as members of the Stratford Police Athletic League Junior Rifle Club, earning the chance to compete in the 2021 National Rifle Junior Olympic Championships at Hillsdale College in Michigan from May 12-16. “It feels so awesome,” Smith, 17, a senior, said of being invited, “especially after something like COVID, because it took a lot of our practice time away.”